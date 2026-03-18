A United States federal judge has ordered the Voice of America (VOA) to resume its international broadcasting operations.

The judge also ordered the reinstatement of more than 1,000 employees at VOA, blocking the President Donald Trump administration’s effort to carry out sweeping layoffs at the government-funded international broadcaster.

In a ruling issued Tuesday, US District Judge Royce Lamberth directed that affected staff return to work by 23 March, and that VOA resume its international broadcasting operations.

The judge said attempts to shut down activities at the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which oversees VOA, were unlawful.

The decision reinforces an earlier temporary restraining order he granted in September 2025 to halt the dismissals.

The layoffs were announced in August by Kari Lake, who had been appointed to lead the agency at the start of President Donald Trump’s second term.

The move followed a March 2025 executive order mandating significant reductions at the broadcaster.

Voice of America, established in 1942 during World War II to counter Nazi propaganda, broadcasts news and programming in multiple languages to global audiences.

It has traditionally been regarded as a key instrument of US public diplomacy.

Although legal protections are designed to shield VOA’s editorial independence, Mr Trump has frequently criticised the outlet.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he accused it of amplifying Chinese government narratives.

(dpa/NAN)