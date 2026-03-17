The Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has criticised the federal government’s handling of renewed attacks in Borno State following multiple explosions in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The blasts, which occurred on Monday, targeted crowded and strategic locations within the metropolis, including the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) gate, the Monday Market Roundabout and the Post Office area.

The coordinated nature of the attacks has heightened fears of a resurgence of insurgent activity in the North-east.

According to initial reports, at least five people were killed while several others sustained injuries. Security sources suspect the attacks were carried out by fighters linked to Boko Haram, a group that has waged a prolonged insurgency in the region for over a decade.

It was later confirmed that at least 23 people were killed and 108 others injured.

The explosions came amid a fresh wave of violence across Borno and neighbouring areas. On the same day, insurgents reportedly launched attacks on military formations in Ajari, Baga and Damboa, further stretching security forces already battling multiple fronts.

This incident followed a similar pattern seen in recent weeks.

In Ngoshe community, Gwoza Local Government Area, suspected fighters of Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) carried out coordinated assaults, killing soldiers, a traditional ruler and several community leaders, including a woman. Several women and children were also abducted, while many residents remain unaccounted for.

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday, the former Senate Leader, Mr Ndume, warned that the federal government risks losing public trust if it fails to prioritise security and citizens’ welfare.

He urged the administration of President Bola Tinubu to shift attention away from political manoeuvring ahead of the 2027 elections and focus on addressing the country’s worsening security situation.

“We seem to have abandoned the people for politics. The people who will vote are dying,” he said.

Mr Ndume, who is from the same ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) stressed that improving safety and living conditions should take precedence, noting that failure to do so could alienate citizens.

“If there is no improvement in their welfare and security, the government becomes their enemy,” he added, urging the president to demonstrate urgency in tackling what he described as an “emergency” situation.

The lawmaker also called on security agencies to intensify intelligence gathering and preventive measures to forestall future attacks. He emphasised the need for thorough investigations into the Maiduguri explosions.

He cited reports that one of the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) used in the attack was transported via a tricycle, suggesting that tracing its registration could provide crucial leads.

“Perpetrators of the Maiduguri bombings must be arrested. Proper investigation will expose those behind the explosions,” he said.

Mr Ndume further faulted the federal government’s initial reaction, describing the president’s response as inadequate.

“It is not enough to issue strongly worded statements,” he said, arguing that the scale of killings and destruction in Borno and other affected states warrants more visible leadership and national mourning.

He suggested that if the president is unable to visit the state, Vice President Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno, should be deployed to engage directly with affected communities and reassure residents of the government’s commitment.

Long-running insurgency

Borno State has remained the epicentre of Nigeria’s insurgency since 2009, when Boko Haram launched its violent campaign. Although the military has recorded territorial gains over the years, attacks on civilians, security personnel and infrastructure persist, often in the form of ambushes, bombings and abductions.

Although no group has officially claimed responsibility, security sources suspect fighters linked to Boko Haram, under the command of Ali Ngulde in the Mandara Mountains of Gwoza LGA, may be behind the attacks.

The commander has been linked to similar operations in the past. Last year, a suspected suicide bomber believed to have been deployed by his network detonated an explosive device in Pulka, Gwoza, killing five soldiers.

In 2024, Mr Ngulde was also reportedly responsible for coordinating multiple suicide attacks involving four female bombers in Mararaban Gwoza and Pulka, which left at least 21 people dead and several others injured.