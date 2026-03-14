Authorities have taken steps to address a viral bullying incident at Igbinedion Education Centre, Benin City, Edo State: the school expelled the students involved in the assault, while the Nigeria Police Force has invited the victim’s parents to file a formal complaint to enable an investigation.

In the footage circulating widely on social media, two students were seen repeatedly beating, kicking and dragging a boy believed to be in a junior class on the floor.

One attacker used a belt during the assault and another stomped on the victim’s chest, leaving him crying in pain.

The boy could be heard screaming in pain as another student, believed to be recording the video, pleaded with the attackers to stop.

The reason for the assault remains unclear.

School expels students

In a statement dated 13 March, the management of Igbinedion Education Centre said the students responsible for the attack had been expelled following an internal investigation.

“We are aware of a video currently circulating online showing a serious incident of bullying and physical assault involving students at the school,” the school said.

“The behaviour shown in the video is deeply disturbing and violates the values and standards we uphold.”

The school said it maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy toward bullying, intimidation, harassment and violence.

“Following an immediate investigation, the responsible students have been expelled from the school with immediate effect. Such conduct will never be tolerated within our school community,” the statement added.

The management said its priority remains the safety and well-being of students and that support is being provided to those affected while the school works with the families involved.

It also confirmed that the incident had been reported to authorities and that the school would cooperate fully with any investigation, noting that the students involved are minors.

Police invite parents

The police in Edo State said they had invited the parents of the assaulted student to file a formal complaint to enable a proper investigation.

The police spokesperson in Edo, Eno Ikoedem, said the step was necessary to formally identify the victim and commence legal processes.

“Bullying is a criminal offence. No one is allowed to beat up and dehumanise someone like that,” Ms Ikoedem said.

“That is somebody’s child irrespective of whatever crime he may have committed.”

Lawmaker reacts

Reacting to the incident, a member of the House of Representatives, Omosede Igbinedion, described the development as deeply troubling.

In a statement issued Friday on her Facebook handle, the lawmaker, who represents the Ovia Federal Constituency, commended the school management for expelling the students and inviting the police to document the incident.

She noted that the victim had been referred for independent medical evaluation and care.

“Bullying in any form is unacceptable. Our schools must remain spaces where every child feels safe, protected, and respected,” she said.

Ms Igbinedion called on parents, educators and the wider community to strengthen supervision and character guidance among young people to prevent similar incidents.

The lawmaker extended sympathy to the assaulted student and his family, calling for a renewed commitment to fostering kindness, empathy and respect among students.