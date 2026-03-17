Passengers on the Abuja–Kaduna rail corridor have called for stricter safety protocols and enhanced operational checks following Monday’s train accident, which left several travellers injured and hundreds stranded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accident, which occurred near Asham on the Abuja–Kaduna route, left 22 passengers injured, who have since been taken to medical facilities for treatment.

NAN reports that rail services on the corridor were temporarily suspended following the development, with efforts ongoing to restore normal operations.

Some of the passengers, who spoke with NAN on Tuesday in Kaduna, said the experience was frightening and underscored the need for preventive measures to avoid a recurrence.

Ibrahim Musa described the moment of impact as sudden and chaotic.

“We felt a heavy jolt from the rear, and people started screaming. It was confusing because many of us initially thought it was a collision with another train,” he said.

Mr Musa urged the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to prioritise routine technical inspections, particularly during locomotive coupling.

“They should double-check all connections before moving. Something like this can be avoided if proper attention is given,” he added.

Another passenger, Grace Daniel, said the accident caused panic among travellers, especially those in the rear coach, where most of the injuries occurred.

“Some passengers fell on each other during the impact. It was scary, especially for children and elderly people on board,” she said.

Mrs Daniel appealed to the NRC to improve communication with passengers during emergencies and ensure that safety briefings are provided before departure.

“We need to be informed about safety procedures. It will help people stay calm if anything goes wrong,” she said.

An NRC official in Kaduna, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said preliminary findings indicated a coupling issue involving a backup locomotive attached to the train.

The official clarified that the incident was not a head-on collision between two trains but involved the rear locomotive striking the power car and the last passenger coach.

“What happened was a technical issue during the attachment of a backup engine. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause and to prevent future occurrences,” the official said.

He assured passengers that the corporation was taking steps to strengthen safety measures, including reviewing operational procedures and reinforcing staff training.