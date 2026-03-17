President Bola Tinubu has described Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State as a “good and competent leader”.

Mr Tinubu, who stated this in a congratulatory message to celebrate Mr Mbah’s 54th birthday anniversary on 17 March, said Enugu State has recorded tremendous progress under Mr Mbah’s leadership.

The president’s message to the governor is contained in a press statement issued by the presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on 16 March.

“During my official visit to Enugu in 2025, I witnessed firsthand what good and competent leadership, as demonstrated by Mbah, can accomplish when anchored on vision and service to the people,” the statement quoted the president as saying of Governor Mbah.

Read the full press statement below:

STATEHOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT TINUBU CONGRATULATES GOVERNOR PETER MBAH OF ENUGU STATE ON HIS BIRTHDAY

President Bola Tinubu felicitates Dr Peter Mbah, Enugu State Governor, on his birthday on March 17, 2026.

The President celebrates the lawyer and philanthropist, highlighting the tremendous progress recorded in Enugu State under his leadership over the past two years.

President Tinubu particularly lauds Dr Mbah’s bold commitment to the ideals of progressive governance and constitutional democracy, as exemplified in his administration’s transformational projects and programmes.

Dr Mbah was a private-sector player who had achieved success in the oil and gas sector before he was elected governor of Enugu State in 2023.

President Tinubu remarks: “During my official visit to Enugu in 2025, I witnessed firsthand what good and competent leadership, as demonstrated by Mbah, can accomplish when anchored on vision and service to the people.

“Dr Mbah’s inclusive governance and partnership with other Southeast governors is repositioning the region for economic and political transformation.”

President Tinubu wishes the Enugu governor good health and renewed strength as he continues his good work in the state.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

March 16, 2026