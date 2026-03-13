Every country in which the Islamists take over gets negatively impacted. The wealth of a man is often seen in his wife. The way nations treat their women indicates the level of liberty the citizens have. Countries like Somali, Djibouti, Iran, Morocco, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Syria, have had their cultures negatively impacted by Islamists. This short video explains it better. It is doubtful that Nigerian women will willingly sign up for such a degradation of their cultures.

In 2014, the Church was warned not to permit the Islamists to form a government in Nigeria. Sadly, some influential Church leaders disdained the warning and condemned the messenger. Twelve years after that warning, it is clear that that messenger was not “playing politics”, as alleged. Now, Christians are being given another warning. The Islamists must not return to power in 2027. If they do, their hostile takeover could be irreversible.

For 47 years, since 1979, Iran has been under the stranglehold of Islamist rulership. The people have lost their culture, and their identity has been redefined by Arabic culture. Iranians are not Arabs, they are Persians. Their language is not Arabic, it is Farsi. The Persian empire predates Islam by over one thousand years. Yet, it is one of four countries in the world named after Islam, the others being Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Mauritania. While some nations in the world condemn the joint attacks of USA and Israel on Iran, Iranians in some foreign countries have been going to Israeli embassies to drop flowers in appreciation of what Israel is doing in their country. They proclaim loudly, “Thank you, Bibi”, “Thank you, Israel”, and “Shalom, Israel”. In one video, a woman who claimed that her life might end after posting the clip, because she produced it from within Iran, told everyone condemning Israel and USA to “shut up”. Their country was being bombed by external forces, and the people are happy. The Islamist government killed over 40,000 Iranians; the people started retaliating by setting mosques on fire.

Before the Islamic revolution of 1979, the exchange rate was 70 Iranian rials to one dollar. In 2026, it is 1.4 million rials to the dollar. The Iranian currency has lost 20,000 per cent of its value since the Islamists came to power. Someone might blame the economic crisis on Western sanctions, but is a government that attacks another country directly and through proxies, such as Hezbollah, not inviting sanctions?

There are over 12 recorded attacks on USA, in which hundreds of Americans were killed, traceable to Iranian proxies. During the 2003 to 2011 Iraq war, 17 per cent of American deaths was due to attacks by the Islamist regime in Iran. And Americans are wrong to have a leader who can now prevent future threats by addressing their source?

Every country in which the Islamists take over gets negatively impacted. The wealth of a man is often seen in his wife. The way nations treat their women indicates the level of liberty the citizens have. Countries like Somali, Djibouti, Iran, Morocco, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Syria, have had their cultures negatively impacted by Islamists. This short video explains it better. It is doubtful that Nigerian women will willingly sign up for such a degradation of their cultures.

The narration about Iran and other Islamist-controlled nations is an attempt to awaken Christians in Nigeria to what is around the corner, if the Church does not wake up from its lethargy and begin to cooperate with God. This is not fear-mongering; it’s not an attempt to create panic in the society. The Islamists have almost concluded their plans to transform Nigeria into the Federal Islamic Sultanate of Nigeria, according to a leaked letter of February 1990. The scheme to take over Nigeria is part of the long-term plan to turn Africa into an Islamic continent. To achieve that goal, seven countries are listed for Islamisation: Nigeria, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Malawi, Congo DRC, and South Africa. Of these seven countries, Nigeria is their prime. That is the hostile takeover plan that is playing out as terrorism, “banditry,” Fulani “herdsmen” attacks, Sukuk, halal, open visa policy, Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, 1999 Constitution (as amended), 12 Sharia states, hijab in schools, Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), “repentant” Boko Harams in the military, amongst many other clandestine moves in the country. A plan to transmute Africa into an Islamic continent was drawn up at the 1983 Strategy Meeting of the OIC in London. It was followed by the Islam in Africa Organization (IAO) conference of 1989 in Abuja. That IAO conference produced the infamous “Abuja Declarations 1989”. It’s time to step back and observe what is going on in Nigeria to see the full picture.

The Islamists have made rapid progress, and it seems apparent to the planners, that in less than one year they will reach their goal. If Nigerians permit a Muslim to win the presidential election in 2027, it could be game over, UNLESS God steps in and does what no one has predicted. In the Marathon prayer call of last week, it was pointed out that if a Muslim should win or ‘win’ the 2027 election, Nigeria would experience 24 uninterrupted years of Islamist rule. By 2039, the secular status of Nigeria would have been redefined. The “hijab” is rapidly gaining ground, while milder forms of the “burqa” is gradually being introduced.

The strategic plan of OIC for Nigeria is a replication of what the Arabs did in Egypt, Algeria, Libya, Tunisia, Morocco, and Sudan, to mention a few countries. It is a plan of racial displacement. The indigenous ethnic nationalities in those countries yielded the space for Arab takeovers. It is the same threat that Europe now faces through the backdoor of stealth jihad. What Nigeria is facing is not merely Islamisation; Islam is the “special purpose vehicle” (SPV) to drive the process of racial displacement. Islam was used to subjugate the Hausas, who are now fighting tooth and nail to break free from a 200-year-old bondage. Islamisation would lead to successful Fulanisation, which would transmute to Arabisation. For this to happen, the indigenous ethnic nationalities must be displaced. In the North, violence was used and is still being used to displace the people; in the South, economic strangulation is forcing many to yield their space under the “japa” syndrome. This displacement plan is evident in Taraba, Adamawa, Borno, Plateau, Benue, and Southern Kaduna, where Christian villagers have been driven off into IDP camps,, and strangers from the desert now occupy their villages. The strategic plan is not merely to turn Nigeria into an Islamic theocratic state; it is to replace the Negro race with the Arabs. The Fulanis did not hide their intention when they repeat that Allah has given them Nigeria.

Three groups amongst the Negro race have facilitated this conspiracy thus far. They are:

Church leaders Politicians of the Negro stock Traditional rulers of the Negro stock

If these three groups should unite and refuse to facilitate this hostile takeover agenda, the conspiracy will fail. Unfortunately, most of them are stained by greed, self-centeredness, and vanity. When offered money, they are ready to provide excuses for their inactions, until the racial displacement is complete. All over the country, many Christian leaders have succumbed to financial inducement at the expense of Nigeria. Many African tribal chiefs are guilty of greed. During the era of slavery, they sold their people into slavery for bottles of gin, gunpowder, mirror, and Ankara clothing material. They have not changed. There is no need to complain about the politicians. Those who join politics now usually do so to loot the treasury. Even those who claim to be “progressives” under new parties have defected to join the gang, for their share of the spoils of war.

Under the circumstances, a fresh wake-up call is sounding, for Christians to arise and unite to give Nigeria righteous leadership. The Church has the capacity to produce righteous leaders for Nigeria. It is estimated that the Anglican Church has over 18,000,000 members, and the Catholic Church has close to 21,000,000 members. Those two denominations alone have an estimated combined membership of thirty-nine million members. President Tinubu was declared winner of the 2023 election with only 8,000,000 votes. If those two denominations alone should face the reality of what now confronts Nigeria, they can jointly produce 20,000,000 votes. When one includes other denominations in the country, like the Methodist Church, ECWA, COCIN, RCCG, Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Winners Chapel, and so on, the Christian community has more than sufficient capacity to produce righteous leaders for Nigeria. The problem is not the lack of capacity; the real issue is compromise induced by mammon. So long as many Church leaders continue to give premium to money, the Islamists will gradually have their way. May Nigeria never turn out to be another Iran.

In 2014, the Church was warned not to permit the Islamists to form a government in Nigeria. Sadly, some influential Church leaders disdained the warning and condemned the messenger. Twelve years after that warning, it is clear that that messenger was not “playing politics”, as alleged. Now, Christians are being given another warning. The Islamists must not return to power in 2027. If they do, their hostile takeover could be irreversible.

We thank God for His willingness to deliver Nigeria. As pointed out in a previous prayer bulletin, there are positive and negative prophecies hanging over the country. It is up to Christians to determine which of them comes to pass.

As usual, the National Prayer Altar hereby provides the following actions points for the Church:

Churches must deliberately embark on mobilising Christians to participate in the next elections, if God permits it to take place. Christians must be encouraged to join political parties (excluding that of the Islamists) and obtain the Party Registration Card (PRC). This will enable them to take part in electing candidates for their party. There must be a Christian political consensus. The Christian community must agree on one Christian presidential candidate. The body established by the five Church blocs to handle socio-political issues for Christians is the Christian Social Movement of Nigeria (CSMN). It held a successful Christian political consensus meeting in November 2018, although it got bungled by CAN officials, thereby facilitating the re-election of Buhari as president in 2019. Christians must contribute funds. There must be a central pool of funds to finance the Christian political process. CSMN established the Lay Faithful Trust Foundation for this and other purposes. Christians should engage their Church leaders and let them know that if the Islamists should return in 2027, it would signal 24 uninterrupted years of Islamist rule in Nigeria. If that should happen, the Cathedrals of the Church leaders would, in no distant future, become mosques, like the Hagia Sophia in Turkey. Christians should beware of “Christian” political jobbers who have made no significant spiritual contribution to the growth of the Church, yet suddenly parading themselves as ‘Christian’ political leaders. They are not hard to know.

To be forewarned is to be fore armed. Lo, we have told you. God bless Nigeria.

Prayer Points

1) 1 John 3:8

Pray that every work of the devil and his forces against Nigeria shall be destroyed in the Name of Jesus.

2) Is. 29:6-8

Pray that all the forces attacking Nigeria shall be punished and destroyed by the power of God.

3) Is. 8:9-10

Decree that all foreign nations in the conspiracy to use religion to destroy Nigeria shall be scattered and broken in pieces.

4) Lam. 3:37

Nullify and cancel every strategic plan and every decision that has been taken to destroy freedom and liberty in Nigeria.

5) Philp. 1:27-28

Pray that Christians be united to resist a common foe.

6) Is. 46:9-10

Pray that God’s prophecy of a new Nigeria shall stand.

7) Matt. 6:10

Pray that as Nigeria approaches another election, God’s Kingdom shall be established in the country.

This article was originally written by Pastor Bosun Emmanuel and has been used in this publication with his permission.

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through [email protected]. You can connect with him on: YouTube: @VoiceoftheWatchmen, TikTok: @drayoakerele, Instagram: @drayoakerele, Facebook: @Ayo Akerele