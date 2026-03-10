The Police Command in Ondo State says it has arrested a wanted kidnapper terrorising Akoko axis, Abdullahi Lawal, in Ikare-Akoko, Akoko North East Local Government Area of the state.

Abayomi Jimoh, the command’s spokesperson, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Akure, the state capital.

Mr Jimoh, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the suspect was the ring leader of the kidnapping gang.

He said the arrest followed sustained intelligence gathering and coordinated operational strategies.

“Lawal of Aderoju Camp, Ugbe Akoko Town, was identified as the mastermind of a kidnapping incident involving one Aremu Tijani ‘M’ that occurred on 18 August 2025, at the victim’s bush farm in Ikare-Akoko axis.

“It would be recalled that security operatives engaged the kidnappers in a tactical operation which led to the neutralisation of three members while four other suspects were arrested.

“However, the gang leader, Abdullahi Lawal, managed to escape from the scene at the time, despite sustaining gunshot injuries during the encounter with police operatives.

“Following his escape, the command immediately placed the suspect on an intelligence watchlist, while intensive surveillance and discreet investigations were launched to track his movements and possible hideouts.

“After months of sustained intelligence-led operations and coordinated efforts by security personnel, the suspect was successfully apprehended by police operatives in Ikare-Akoko.

“He has since made useful confessional statements and will be charged to court,” the police spokesperson said.

Mr Jimoh, who reiterated the command’s zero tolerance for kidnapping and other violent crimes, assured residents that efforts were being intensified to dismantle all criminal networks operating within the state and its surrounding communities.

He also said the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, commended the dedication, professionalism, and resilience of the operatives involved in the operation.

According to him, the CP also appreciated members of the public who continued to provide useful information aiding police operations.

“Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and continue to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through established security channels.

“The command assures the public that no criminal will be allowed to operate freely in Ondo State, as proactive measures remain in place to safeguard lives and property,” the spokesperson said.

The northern part of the state including the Akoko axis has become a hotbed of kidnapping and terrorist attacks in recent years.

One of the worst terrorist attacks occurred on 5 June 2022 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, located in the northern part of the state, where about 40 persons were killed and 150 others were injured.

The security situation in the northern part of Ondo State has worsened in recent years as attackers from the North-central part of the country push southward.

The North-central region has been a hotbed of kidnapping for ransom and attacks on soft targets like schools, and places of worship. Clashes between herders and farmers have also included night attacks on communities resulting in the killing of tens of residents and burning down of entire villages.

Despite increased efforts of the government,clashes, bandirty and terrorist attacks in different parts of the country have continued.

(NAN)