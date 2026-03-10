Nigerian filmmakers are exploring how artificial intelligence could reshape film production following a YouTube-backed training programme introducing creators to Flow, an AI-powered filmmaking tool developed by Google.

The workshop, held in Lagos, brought together filmmakers including Biodun Stephen and Omoni Oboli, who participated in sessions designed to show how AI tools can assist with storytelling, visualisation, editing and marketing.

The initiative forms part of YouTube’s broader effort to support creators across Sub-Saharan Africa as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in creative workflows.

Exploring AI for storytelling

For filmmaker Biodun Stephen, the training offered practical insight into how AI could help overcome financial and logistical constraints that often limit film production.

“I think that we are in a world that is evolving into AI. AI has become a very integral part of our lives,” she said.

Stephen explained that many filmmakers struggle to bring ambitious scenes to life due to limitations such as budget, time, or access to locations.

“You know that sometimes there are certain stories you want to tell, and you are not able to tell them because of budget constraints, time constraints, or even sometimes location constraints. But then using Flow shows you the opportunities thereof,” she said.

A key takeaway for her was learning how to communicate effectively with AI systems through prompts.

“For me today, the key that I’ve struggled with in the past is how do I write the prompt? So I was taught how to feed the machine with the right prompt.”

She added that the tool can support multiple stages of filmmaking.

“It’s actually a 360-degree tool. You can use Flow for anything — marketing, editing, storytelling, even directing,” she said.

According to Stephen, the software can also help filmmakers visualise scenes before filming begins.

“When you’re trying to create how a scene will look, you can feed the prompt, and it shows you exactly how the scene will look.”

She said AI tools could also help speed up the conceptualisation process.

“Sometimes, if I’m trying to create a new story, it could take days. But now I can feed my idea into the app, and it helps me distil my thoughts.”

Speeding up production processes

Actor and filmmaker Omoni Oboli, who also participated in the training, described the session as highly interactive.

“The training was beautiful. It was very interactive. I was immersed in the whole thing,” she said.

During the workshop, Oboli experimented with the tool, creating promotional materials for one of her projects.

“I was able to put my channel logo and the title of a movie that I’m releasing today together. It created a beautiful little trailer for me, complete with smoke and sound,” she said.

Oboli noted that AI could help filmmakers simulate scenes that would otherwise be expensive or difficult to shoot.

“Let’s say that a car is going to crash, for instance. You really can’t crash the car on set. But you can bring the image into Flow and have the tool create the crash.”

Despite the technology’s potential, she emphasised that AI would not replace human creativity.

“AI is never going to replace the human spirit. We’re just going to work hand in hand,” she said.

YouTube’s perspective

Speaking about the initiative, Miebaka Anga, YouTube’s Senior Strategic Partner Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, said the programme was developed in response to growing interest from African creators in artificial intelligence.

“The Flow with YouTube Africa programme is basically an extension of the work that we’ve been doing for many years to support creators and filmmakers across Sub-Saharan Africa,” he said.

Anga explained that earlier engagements with filmmakers revealed a strong desire to learn more about AI tools, but also highlighted knowledge gaps.

“We heard very clearly from creators that they wanted to learn more. They felt that there were some gaps in terms of their knowledge and their access to some of these tools.”

According to him, the training aims to close those gaps by giving filmmakers access to AI tools that can expand creative possibilities.

“This programme is essentially a direct response to that, where we’re providing access to Google’s filmmaking tool called Flow and Google AI Pro to enable them to experiment and enhance their creativity.”

Participants in the programme are given temporary access to the tool, which normally operates on a subscription model.

“One of the benefits of this programme is that we’re providing unlimited access to Flow and a subscription to Google AI Pro,” Anga said.

Safeguards and copyright concerns

As artificial intelligence becomes more widely used in filmmaking, concerns have emerged about copyright and misuse.

Anga said YouTube and Google are working on systems to address those risks.

“YouTube and Google recently announced a policy around likeness detection, which allows prominent figures to protect their likeness so people are not abusing it,” he said.

He added that the development of such safeguards remains an ongoing process.

“It’s a work in progress. These tools are constantly evolving, and we’ll continue to receive feedback on how they can be improved.”

A tool, not a replacement

While some creatives worry that artificial intelligence could eventually replace jobs, Anga believes the technology will instead open new opportunities.

“I think AI will create new jobs,” he said. “People who previously didn’t have roles within film production are now being hired to help integrate AI into creative workflows.”

By giving African filmmakers access to emerging technologies, YouTube hopes the region’s creators will not only adopt these tools but also shape how they evolve.

“One of the things we want to achieve,” Anga said, “is to ensure African creators are not just passive consumers of these technologies but active participants in building them.”