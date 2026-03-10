The Abdulrahman Mohammed-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) says it will meet on Wednesday following the outcome of the Court of Appeal Judgement on Monday.

The Appellate Court in Abuja had voided the national convention of the party held in Ibadan Oyo State on 15 and 16 November 2025.

The court held that it was wrong for the party to have proceeded with the convention in spite of a subsisting order not to go ahead until conditions set by the Federal High Court were complied with.

The BoT Chairperson, Mao Ohuabunwa, said in the notice that the meeting would be held at No 1, Sabo Ago Street, LifeCamp, Abuja by 2:00 p.m.

He said that the BoT, constituted by the Abdulrahman/Anyanwu led National Caretaker Working Committee (NCWC) was the only one recognised, pursuant to the Federal High Court decision and ratified by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

“Kindly ignore any other notice purporting to call for a meeting of the BoT,” he said.

Mr Ohuabunwa, a former senator, also said that only duly notified BoT members would be accredited to attend the meeting, advising non BoT members to stay away from the venue.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has welcomed the Court of Appeal judgment, describing it as a “victory for the rule of law”.

Mr Wike urged the party members to abandon egos, halt litigation and embrace reconciliation.

He warned that pursuing the matter to the Supreme Court could harm the party, especially with political party primaries scheduled for April and May.

Meanwhile, the Tanimu Turaki-led NWC said it would challenge the judgment of the Court of Appeal at the Supreme Court.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong in Abuja on Monday, the NEC noted that “the battle is not over,” stressing the need for the apex court to conclusively adjudicate on the issue.

