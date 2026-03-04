President Bola Tinubu has felicitated former president and elder statesman, Olusegun Obasanjo, on his 89th birthday on 5 March.

The president rejoiced with Mr Obasanjo, whose towering influence in the country, Africa, and beyond is significant.

President Tinubu noted the courage and sacrifices of the elder statesman, who previously served the nation as military Head of State from 1976 to 1979, handing over power to a civilian president in

1979, and later as the first civilian president in the fourth republic, 1999-2007.

President Tinubu affirmed the historic experiences of the former leader, including leading troops to preserve Nigeria’s unity at the warfront, serving time in prison for speaking out against tyranny, and consistently pursuing Africa’s political and economic interests.

As Mr Obasanjo turns 89, the president acknowledged the zeal and wisdom he has brought into Nigeria’s development process through his books and regular interventions, revealing a depth of patriotism to nation-building.

President Tinubu prayed for more years of good health, strength, and wisdom for the former president as he continues to serve the nation and humanity.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

March 4, 2026