The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Wednesday said that he and his team will conduct a review of the first week of the airport cashless policy to assess its performance, address teething challenges, and ensure optimal revenue collection.

The review, he said in a post on his official X page, is aimed at refining the system and eliminating corruption at airport payment points.

“By the end of this week, I, along with my team, will be reviewing the first one week of our going cashless at all our payment points at airports across the country in order to eliminate corruption and optimise revenue,” he wrote.

He added that the government remains committed to the policy and promised improvements over time.

“We will surely improve the efficiency of the new system as time progresses by developing new ideas, but this government is determined to end the practice of collecting cash at our gates. Kindly bear with us, please,” Mr Keyamo appealed.

The cashless system, which began last Sunday, allows travellers and motorists to make payments at FAAN-operated airports through multiple methods.

According to the authority, users can pay via contactless Go Cashless cards, E-tags and VIP E-tags available at the gates, or bank ATM cards.

FAAN has encouraged travellers to pick up their ‘Go Cashless’ cards at any FAAN commercial office or access gate and to use dedicated hotline or the official website for support.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that the policy’s rollout on 1st March caused traffic congestion at airport toll gates, prompting Keyamo to apologise to Nigerians and appeal for patience as users adapted to the system.

Mr Keyamo’s remarks come four days after the system’s rollout, which caused some initial congestion at toll gates in major airports as motorists adjusted to the no-cash policy.

The minister’s office said the review will help address teething challenges and improve the efficiency of the programme for all users.