The Edo State Government has refuted allegations that government officials were responsible for the attack by hoodlums on the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and other leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Edo State.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Obi, John Oyegun, a top figure in the ADC, and members of the Obidient Movement Tuesday escaped an attack by hoodlums in Benin City, the Edo capital.

The armed hoodlums shot at Messrs Obi and Oyegun, as well as members of the Obidient Movement, while they were moving to Mr Oyegun’s residence from the ADC secretariat in Edo.

The politicians had attended the party’s rally organised to formally receive former Edo LP governorship candidate Olumide Akpata from the Labour Party into the ADC.

Edo govt reacts

Patrick Ebojele, the spokesperson to Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, in a statement on Tuesday, claimed that Mr Obi alleged that officials of the state government masterminded the attack.

Mr Ebojele described the allegations as “false, malicious and a clear misrepresentation of the facts.”

“We wish to state unequivocally that the Okpebholo administration is not, and will never be, in the business of attacking innocent Nigerians, regardless of their political affiliation.

“No directive was at any time issued by the governor or any organ of the Edo State Government to target members of any political party,” he said.

The spokesperson suggested that what happened on Tuesday in Edo could have been caused by an alleged internal crisis within the ADC.

He claimed that a faction of the ADC led by a former Chief Whip of the Senate, Roland Owie, were shut out of a meeting held at Mr Oyegun’s residence on Monday due to the internal crisis within the party.

Mr Ebojele further claimed that the Monday’s alleged squabble by ADC factions in Edo was “only resolved following a detachment of armed police officers to restore peace.”

‘It’s security advisory, not intimidation’

Mr Ebojele, in the Tuesday statement, referenced Mr Okpebholo’s 2025 controversial statement in which the governor had warned Mr Obi not to enter the state without notifying him or obtaining security clearance.

The spokesperson argued that the governor’s comments at the time were “purely guided by security responsibility as the chief security officer of the state,” and not borne out of political hostility toward any individual or group.

“We view any attempt to twist the governor’s security advisory into claims of intimidation or orchestrated attacks as unfortunate, misleading and politically motivated,” he said.

Mr Ebojele said the state government has urged politicians to verify facts before making public statements capable of overheating the polity.

“The administration remains firmly committed to protecting all residents and visitors while upholding the constitutional rights of Nigerians to lawful movement and association.

“The government reiterates that its focus remains on governance, public safety and economic development, and not political persecution,” he said.