The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi and a top figure of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), John Oyegun, on Tuesday escaped an attack by hoodlums in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the armed hoodlums shot at Messrs Obi and Oyegun, as well as members of the Obidient Movement, while they were moving to Mr Oyegun’s residence from the ADC secretariat in Edo State.

The politicians had attended the party’s rally organised to formally receive former Edo State governorship candidate Olumide Akpata from the Labour Party into the ADC.

The rally took place at the ADC secretariat located along Ogbelaka Street, off Sapele Road, Benin City.

The hoodlums arrived at the party’s secretariat during the rally before trailing the politicians at Mr Oyegun’s residence.

Mr Akpata was the LP’s governorship candidate in the 2024 Edo governorship election.

Mr Obi and others were said to have been trailed to the residence of Mr Oyegun where the attackers fired shots which damaged the gate and vehicles conveying the politicians during the attack.

Valentine Obienyem, a media aide to Mr Obi, confirmed the incident in a Facebook statement on Tuesday.

Mr Obienyem said that while Mr Obi and other ADC members were at the secretariat, they noticed “unusual activities” by individuals in Sienna vehicles, which prompted the politicians to leave the venue.

“As Obi left the secretariat for Chief Oyegun’s residence, these vehicles followed him. Initially, the convoy did not suspect anything, as the movements of the Sienna buses appeared inconspicuous.

“Once Obi’s car entered the residence and the gate was shut, the Sienna buses arrived and (the hoodlums) opened fire on the convoy.

“At that time, Obi’s vehicle was safely inside, while security vehicles and backup personnel were still outside,” he narrated.

The media aide said the hoodlums fired at multiple vehicles and attempted to enter Mr Oyegun’s residence while repeatedly shooting at his gate.

He, however, said security personnel returned the fire which forced the attackers to flee.

“Thankfully, no lives were lost, though several people sustained varying degrees of injuries,” he said.

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, also confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday.

“They (the hoodlums) shot at the gate and destroyed several vehicles in what appears to be a survived assassination attempt on our lives. Democracy is in danger,” Mr Tanko said.

Police confirm attack

The police spokesperson in Edo State, Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the attack in a statement on Tuesday.

Ms Ikoedem, an assistant superintendent of police, said the police in the state received a distress call that the hoodlums invaded the ADC secretariat at about 2:55 p.m., disrupted the premises and chased guests away.

“Police patrol teams responded promptly to the distress call, upon which the suspects fled the scene.

“Some plastic chairs and canopies were damaged during the incident.

“No casualties were reported. Security personnel have since been deployed to the area to maintain law and order and prevent any further disturbance,” she said.

“The situation is currently under control, and further developments will be communicated as necessary.”

The police spokesperson was, however, silent on the reported attack on the convoy of Peter Obi and other ADC members at the residence of Mr Oyegun – all of whom were trailed from the ADC secretariat.

Peter Obi speaks

Mr Obi, who confirmed the attack in a video clip circulating on Facebook, said the hoodlums opened fire on him and others while they were entering Mr Oyegun’s residence.

“The hoodlums came in front of his (Oyegun’s) house, shooting (at us). If you look at his gate, you can see the bullet marks,” he said, pointing at the gate.

“Several cars (were) damaged.”

The clip showed expended bullets on the ground in front of Mr Oyegun’s residence. Some vehicles were also seen with bullet holes.

Mr Obi argued that Nigerian citizens cannot be terrorised if the country has an efficient government.

“It is unacceptable,” he said of the attack.

Background

In July 2025, Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State warned Mr Obi during a political rally in the state not to enter the state without notifying him or obtaining security clearance.

Mr Okpebholo, a member of the APC, claimed Mr Obi’s visit in July of that year to St Philomena Hospital School of Nursing Sciences, where he donated N15 million for the completion of projects in the school, triggered violence and the death of three persons.

“This message is for the man who claims he has no ‘shishi’,” he had said at the rally, apparently referring to Mr Obi, who often uses the slang to express his disdain for extravagance, particularly by politicians during campaigns.

“For this reason, Obi must not come to Edo without security clearance,” the governor declared.

Continuing, Mr Okpebholo said: “There’s a new sheriff in town. He cannot just come into Edo without informing me. His security will not be guaranteed. If anything happens to him here, he will have himself to blame. I’m not joking.”