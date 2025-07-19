A wave of condemnation has trailed a recent statement by the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, warning former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, not to enter the state without notifying him or obtaining security clearance.

In a viral video seen by PREMIUM TIMES, Governor Okpebholo, speaking at a political rally in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area, declared that Mr Obi’s recent visit to Edo State allegedly triggered unrest and must not be repeated without his approval.

“This message is for the man who claims he has no ‘shishi’,” Governor Okpebholo of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said, referencing Mr Obi’s well-known remark about living a modest life.

“There’s a new sheriff in town. He cannot just come into Edo without informing me. His security will not be guaranteed. If anything happens to him here, he will have himself to blame. I’m not joking.”

The governor claimed that after Mr Obi donated N15 million during a previous visit to Benin City, three people were killed.

“That man who says he has no ‘shishi’ came and dropped N15 million. Where did he get it from? After he left, three people were killed. For this reason, Obi must not come to Edo without security clearance,” he said.

This marks the second time an APC governor has issued such a warning to Mr Obi, who has increasingly drawn attention as political activities in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections intensify.

In April, Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, also cautioned the former Anambra governor, a potentially consequential factor political permutation for the 2027 elections, against visiting the state for a humanitarian outreach without official clearance.

Mr Obi later cancelled the trip.

As Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Obi won Edo State and narrowly lost Benue State to the APC in the 2023 presidential election.

Reactions

The statement by Governor Okpebholo has triggered strong reactions from civil society groups, lawyers, political figures, and online commentators.

In a statement shared with this newspaper by Kunle Edun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former National Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), described the governor’s comments as a violation of his oath of office and a gross misrepresentation of constitutional authority.

“The social media is replete with a viral video of the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, allegedly addressing a crowd of his supporters in Benin City. The Governor was reportedly seen threatening Mr. Peter Obi… not to enter Edo State without his permission,” Mr Edun said.

“All governors are, by virtue of their constitutional powers, the Chief Security Officers of their respective states and are enjoined to ensure that lives and properties are protected, as this is the primary responsibility of government.”

He continued: “Mr Peter Obi is a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and has the constitutional right to move, reside and visit any place in Nigeria. That right is guaranteed by the provisions of Section 41(1) of the 1999 Constitution. It is only the Constitution or a law validly passed that can restrict the movement of a citizen—not the pronouncement of a governor.”

Mr Edun described the statement as “most unfortunate,” adding that it could discourage investors and visitors, and cast Edo State as unsafe.

“Edo State is a peaceful and lovely state. Its people are friendly and welcoming,” he concluded.

Human rights lawyer and former Chairman of Nigeria’s National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu, described the threat as dangerous and unconstitutional.

“For the avoidance of doubt, every #Nigerian citizen has a constitutional right to #FreeMovement to any part of the country.

“The exercise of that right does not exist at the say-so of any politician, no matter the amount of #JudiciallySanctioned #ElectionRigging procured for them,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) described the governor’s remarks as a veiled death threat.

“Okpebholo’s recorded remarks, warning Obi not to ‘dare’ enter Edo State without his permission and stating that his security ‘is not guaranteed,’ constitute a veiled death threat against a law-abiding citizen exercising his constitutional rights,” the group said in a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES by its National Publicity Secretary, Peter Ameh.

CUPP added that the comments violate Section 41 of the Nigerian Constitution, which guarantees freedom of movement and residence across the country.

The coalition called on political leaders and civil society to speak out against what it termed “an unacceptable display of thuggery.”

“That’s clear evidence of how our political arena is filled with the wrong people. Conduct a job interview for Okpebholo in a well established private organisation and see if he can get employment to supervise a unit in that same organisation.

“Everything about the system is completely wrong, especially our leadership recruitment process due to manipulation and interference. A corrective measure will not work, all we need is a complete overhaul,” Mr Ameh added.

The Obidient Movement, a political support network for Mr Obi, also weighed in, saying Governor Okpebholo must be held responsible if any harm befalls the former presidential candidate.

“The threats must not be taken lightly,” the group warned. “Governor Okpebholo, like other governors, is the chief security officer of his state. His words carry consequences.”

The group also drew parallels with previous threats from Governor Alia of Benue State, alleging a pattern of targeted intimidation against Mr Obi and his political movement.

In a separate statement, the President-General of the Igbo Community Association in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ikenna Ellis-Ezenekwe, condemned the governor’s outburst as reckless and inflammatory.

“Governor Okpebholo must exercise greater caution in the manner he expresses himself, especially now that he speaks not just as a politician, but as an elected governor,” the statement said.

The group demanded a retraction, describing the remarks as unbecoming of a public officeholder. “Such an allegation — that Obi’s visit led to the death of three individuals — is reckless and irresponsible.”

The statement also alleged that the governor’s comments reflect a deeper intolerance toward opposition voices and insinuated ethnic bias against the Igbo community.

Social media users also blasted the governor, accusing him of hate speech and incitement.

Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong wrote on X: “A semi-literate governor is issuing silly threats to a politician publicly in the name of politics. The Edo State Governor should be ashamed of himself. We cannot tolerate such irresponsible behaviour.”

Another user, Raymond @ThisIsTheIroko posted: “This man ran to the north to beg for the killings in Edo State but has the effrontery to make such crass and silly remarks about Peter Obi.”

Also, VDM @vdmempire wrote: “Governor Okpebholo, please stop spreading hate. I know you have to work for the Oga at the top, however, please do not do it at the expense of the integrity of the great people of Edo State. Dear Peter Obi, we the people of Edo State apologise for this.”

Another user Masu Zafi added: “They will tell you northerners are politically backward, but here is an Edo governor shielding his people from public donation. Peter Obi is the DON they now fear.”

Calls for restraint

Many Nigerians on X have said that the governor’s statement could have grave implications for national unity and public safety.

They have urged state governors to separate security responsibilities from partisan rivalry and respect citizens’ rights under the Constitution

Mr Obi has yet to respond directly to the latest warning on his social media handles, though his camp maintains that all his movements are for humanitarian and developmental purposes.

Also, they stated that he has the constitutional right to move freely across Nigeria.

