The Police Command in Ondo State has confirmed the abduction of six worshippers of a celestial church located along Uso/Owo Expressway in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

Abayomi Jimoh, the command’s spokesperson, who confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the incident occurred in the early hours of 25 February at about 12:50 a.m.

Mr Jimoh, a deputy suprintendent of police, explained that the attackers reportedly took the victims to an unknown destination.

“Upon receiving the report, the operatives of the command, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and local vigilante groups, immediately mobilised to the scene and commenced coordinated rescue operations.

“As a result of sustained joint efforts, one of the kidnapped victims has been successfully rescued.

“Additionally, one suspected informant linked to the incident has been arrested and is currently assisting with ongoing investigations.

“Security operations are ongoing to ensure the safe rescue of the remaining victims and the apprehension of all perpetrators involved,” he said.

The spokesperson, therefore, urged residents to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible and actionable information that may assist ongoing operations.

Owo and its environs, in the northern part of Ondo State, have experienced waves of insecurity in recent years, including the the June 2022 attack on a catholic church in the town.

Over the years, Kwara State and other north-central states have also become a hotbed of banditry, kidnapping for ransom, and terrorist attacks.

Attackers often choose soft targets like schools and places of worship to carry out mass kidnappings for ransom.

In June 2022, terrorists attacked St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo, killing about 40 persons and injuring over 100 others.

Nine men are standing trial for terrorism in connection with the massacre at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

