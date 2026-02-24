The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Tuesday, announced the demolition of Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, following the fire outbreak that severely damaged the facility on Monday.

Mr Keyamo disclosed this after inspecting the charred sections of the ageing terminal, describing the level of destruction as extensive.

Among the critical assets affected was weather-reading equipment belonging to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), located on an upper floor of the terminal.

The minister said millions of naira worth of meteorological infrastructure were destroyed in the blaze, raising concerns about operational capacity at Nigeria’s busiest international gateway.

Despite the losses, he assured that weather services would continue uninterrupted through alternative NiMet stations until the damaged systems are fully replaced.

Demolition and temporary relocation

Mr Keyamo stated that Terminal 1 would be pulled down, adding that arrangements had already been underway to relocate affected airlines and operators to a temporary terminal facility constructed by contractors.

He said the fire would accelerate the transition to the new structure, which is at an advanced stage of completion.

“The rebuilding process will reposition Lagos as a modern aviation hub capable of competing with leading transit centres in West Africa and across the continent,” the minister said.

Rescue efforts and injuries

The fire, which began around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, caused panic among passengers as thick smoke billowed from parts of the terminal.

Emergency protocols were activated, and firefighting teams deployed by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control.

At the peak of the incident, some air traffic controllers were reportedly trapped but were later rescued with the aid of a crane.

Authorities confirmed that no lives were lost. However, between four and six people sustained injuries and were hospitalised. Officials said the victims are responding positively to treatment.

Flight disruption, investigation ongoing

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the fire led to the temporary closure of the Lagos airfield and disruption of flight operations, with several international flights diverted.

Air traffic control services have since been restored using a temporary control tower and mobile support systems, according to the minister.

Dismissing early claims of sabotage, Mr Keyamo cautioned against speculation, stressing that investigations are ongoing to determine both the immediate and remote causes of the fire.

FAAN assured the public that further verified updates would be communicated as more information becomes available.