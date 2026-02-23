Operations at the Lagos airfield were temporarily suspended on Monday following a fire outbreak at the international wing (Old Terminal) of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

In a statement, Air Peace informed passengers and the general public that airport authorities had shut down the airfield to allow emergency responders to contain the situation and safeguard airport users and infrastructure.

The airline said the temporary closure followed the earlier fire incident at the airport facility.

“As a result, inbound and outbound flights across our network are experiencing delays pending the reopening of the airfield and restoration of normal operations,” the airline stated.

Air Peace said it was working closely with relevant airport authorities and monitoring developments, adding that passenger safety and operational integrity remained its highest priorities.

The airline also expressed empathy with passengers affected by the disruption and assured them that further updates would be communicated as soon as verified information becomes available.

The airport management authorities had earlier confirmed that no casualty was recorded in connection with the fire outbreak.