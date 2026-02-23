The management of Industrial & Medical Gases (IMG) Plc has announced the appointment of Abayomi Oke as its acting managing director on Monday.

The company revealed the appointment in a statement signed by its secretary, Aderonke Segun-Alabi, on Monday. Mr Oke’s appointment followed the resignation of the former Managing Director, Ayodeji Oseni, on 2 February.

The company stated that Mr Oke, who previously served as the general manager, will act in the role pending the appointment of a substantive Managing Director by the board of the industrial and medical gases company.

“The Board has approved the appointment of Mr Abayomi Oke, General Manager, as Acting Managing Director, pending the appointment of a substantive Managing Director.

“The Board expresses its appreciation to Mr Oseni for his contributions to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavours,” the statement read.

Abayomi Oke

Mr Oke holds a Higher National Diploma in Accountancy and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) as well as an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

He has over two decades working experience spanning banking, logistics, and supporting multi-billion-dollar investments in the oil and gas sector.

Over the course of his career, Mr Oke has worked in the Nigerian banking industry, including roles at First Bank of Nigeria and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The new acting MD also held key finance positions at Transport Services Limited and TPT International Limited, where he was involved in overseeing financial operations and supporting large-scale investments.

For more than a decade, he has contributed to major oil and gas projects, working with international companies such as Marathon Oil Corporation, Atlantic Methanol, and EGLNG. His experience spans financial management, taxation, and investment portfolio management.