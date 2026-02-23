The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has confirmed a fire outbreak at Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

In a brief statement posted on X on Monday, the agency said its firefighting team had been mobilised to the scene and was working to contain the situation.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to inform the public of a fire outbreak at Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. Our firefighting team is currently responding and working to contain the situation. No loss of life has been recorded,” the statement read.

FAAN added that further updates would be provided as more information becomes available.

A source at the airport informed PREMIUM TIMES that the airspace has been shut following the incidents.

“They have locked the airspace. No flight can fly or land as we speak. They are trying to evacuate everyone from the airport,” the source, who works with an airline at the airport, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

Details of the cause of the fire and the extent of damage were yet to be disclosed as of the time of filing this report.