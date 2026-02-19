‎Ekujumi Julius, one of the three agitators for improved welfare and proper document for staff of the Ondo State Security Network(Amotekun), has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

‎Mr Ekujumi, along with Abu Taiwo and Akinsipe Victor, were suspended by Amotekun for demanding a better condition of service.

‎The agency later declared them wanted over allegations of misconduct and breaching the rules and regulations of the agency.

‎The Commander of Ondo Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, alleged that the three persons were sponsored to undermine the integrity of the agency as well as distract it from its mandate.

‎However, the trio have sought protection at the court to guarantee their fundamental rights.

‎Although the cases have come up for mentioning at the State High Court in Akure, the state capital, they have suffered reported adjournments and the litigants have feared that there was a deliberate effort to deny them justice.

‎Confirming the arrest on Wednesday, counsel to the agitators, Tope Temokun, in a statement, said that Mr Julius was arrested at about 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at his shop in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

‎”Mr. Ekujumi is one of the three Amotekun officers who initiated the agitation for the issuance of formal appointment letters to all operatives of the Amotekun Corps,” the statement read.

‎”In the course of that struggle, he became the vocal voice of the movement, publicly speaking against what he described as oppression within the agency.

‎”That activism allegedly placed him in direct conflict with his commander, who reportedly declared him and others ‘wanted.’ What followed was a manhunt allegedly involving a combined team of Amotekun and NDLEA operatives.”

‎Mr Temokun also said that on 10 December, 2025 at about 2:00 a.m., a joint team allegedly stormed his residence, forcefully took away his wife, Dupe Ekujumi, who has reportedly remained in custody since then without lawful justification. Steps are already being taken to challenge this abuse of power.

‎The lawyer asserted that if there was any lawful allegation against Mr Ekujumi, the proper constitutional path was simply to charge him before a court of competent jurisdiction without delay.

‎”Arrest, intimidation, and prolonged detention are not substitutes for due process,” he said.

‎Mr Temokun said: “We therefore call for: 1. The immediate release of Mrs. Dupe Ekujumi, or her prompt arraignment before a court if there is any lawful charge. 2. The immediate charging of Mr. Julius Ekujumi to court if any offence is alleged. 3. An end to the use of state power to silence dissenting voices.

‎”We will continue to monitor this situation closely and take all lawful steps necessary to protect the constitutional rights of our clients.”

‎When contacted, the NDLEA Spokesperson on Ondo State, Solomon Adebayo, confirmed the arrest, but said he would not speak further on the matter on the phone.

‎”It is a very sensitive matter, I cannot speak on it on the phone, when you come to the office, I will explain better,” Mr Adebayo said.

