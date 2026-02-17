The Nigerian Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs has confirmed the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan on Tuesday in Nigeria.

The council, in conjunction with the National Moonsighting Committee said it received reports from various Moonsighting Committees across the Country.

Consequently, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Sa’ad Abubakar, has accepted the reports and accordingly declared Wednesday, 18 February 2026,as the first day of Ramadan 1447AH, the Council said in a statement signed by Sambo Waziri, chairperson of the advisory committee.

“His Eminence, the Sultan felicitates with the Nigeria Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings,” the statement read.

“The Sultan while urging the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the Country he also wishes all Muslims a happy Ramadan Kareem.”

PREMIUM TIMES learned that the crescent was sighted in Nguru, Yobe State, and other places.

Nigeria relies on traditional local sightings to confirm the start of the new Islamic month, while some other countries use astronomical calculations for lunar phases.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and charity.

Throughout the month, Muslims fast from just before the Fajr (dawn) prayer to the Maghrib (sunset) prayer, abstaining from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual relations to deepen their consciousness of God known as taqwa.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, alongside the declaration of faith (Shahada), daily prayers (Salat), almsgiving (Zakat), and the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca for those physically and financially able.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Ramadan will commence in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, following the sighting of the moon crescent on Tuesday.