An official of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has confirmed that the crescent of the Ramadan moon has been sighted in Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES learned that the crescent was spotted in Nguru, Yobe State, on Tuesday night.

The National Moonsighting Committee is gathering reports and collating information about the sighting as of press time, the official said.

The committee is expected to forward its report to the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, who will then make an official announcement on the commencement of Ramadan in Nigeria.

Nigeria relies on traditional local sightings to confirm the start of the new Islamic month, while some other countries use astronomical calculations for lunar phases.

The Sultan, who also heads the NSCIA, is expected to declare Wednesday as the first day of 2026 Ramadan (1447 AH).

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and charity.

Throughout the month, Muslims fast from just before the Fajr (dawn) prayer to the Maghrib (sunset) prayer, abstaining from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual relations to deepen their consciousness of God, known as taqwa.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, alongside the declaration of faith (Shahada), daily prayers (Salat), almsgiving (Zakat), and the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca for those physically and financially able.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Ramadan will commence in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, following the sighting of the moon crescent on Tuesday.