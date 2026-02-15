Residents of Lagunasara community in the Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State say they spent nights sleeping in the bush after soldiers allegedly advised villagers to leave their homes following intelligence of a possible insurgent threat.

Villagers told PREMIUM TIMES that the advice followed gunshots heard around 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday, 10 February, when unidentified armed men reportedly moved through parts of the community, triggering panic among residents.

Many residents said women and children were advised to relocate to the nearby Kidlindila community, while the men kept vigil in the surrounding bushes overnight, fearing possible attacks.

Community members estimate that about 500 households were affected by the precautionary evacuation, with many families lacking access to shelter, food and basic services during the nights spent outdoors.

Residents also reported limited access to water, healthcare and electricity in the area, heightening concerns about the welfare of vulnerable groups, including nursing mothers and young children.

What happened

Residents said the tension began late Tuesday night when gunshots were heard in parts of Lagunasara, prompting many villagers to flee into the bush.

Although some residents said women and children were advised to relocate to nearby Kidlindila, several villagers told PREMIUM TIMES they were reluctant to move there, citing fears of insecurity in the neighbouring community.

As a result, many families — including women and young children — spent the night in small groups in surrounding bushes, residents said.

However, one resident said that when soldiers returned to the village on Saturday, they did not repeat the earlier directive, and some families began sleeping indoors again, although fear remains high in the community.

Residents claimed fear of attacks had also been reported in Kidlindila, although PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify this.

Humanitarian concerns

Residents who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES described harsh conditions in the bushes where many families had taken refuge, saying they slept on bare ground with limited access to food and protection from the cold night.

One resident said many villagers remained outdoors in scattered groups out of fear of further attacks, while others moved cautiously between the village and the surrounding areas during the day.

Community members also expressed concern for vulnerable persons, including nursing mothers and young children, who were among those forced to spend nights outside.

Despite the partial return of some families to their homes, several residents said anxiety remains high, and many men continue to keep a night vigil in the surrounding bushes.

No aid reported

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that as of the time of reporting, they had not received any humanitarian assistance from government emergency agencies despite the disruption to their living conditions.

Several villagers said no officials from the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) or other relief bodies had visited the community, although PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify whether any intervention was being planned.

Army yet to respond

Efforts to obtain clarification from the Nigerian Army were ongoing as of press time.

Calls and text messages sent to Uba Sani, the Commanding Officer of the 115 Task Force Battalion in the Askira axis, went unanswered.

When contacted by phone earlier, the lieutenant colonel said he was occupied and asked to be reached later, but he had not provided further clarification at the time of filing.

Residents had attributed the evacuation advice to soldiers who visited the community on Wednesday, although the military’s official position on the development remains unclear.

Remote and vulnerable

Lagunasara is a rural farming community in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, a region that has experienced years of insecurity linked to insurgent activities.

Residents said the community has limited access to basic services, including healthcare, potable water and electricity — conditions that heighten vulnerability during security disruptions