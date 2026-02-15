Terrorists are wreaking havoc in the Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, where they carried out attacks over three consecutive days, residents have told PREMIUM TIMES.

According to the residents, the terrorists set houses on fire and killed about 26 people in the attacks that began early Thursday morning.

It was gathered that the terrorists began the invasion in Feyi in Borgu kingdom in the late hours of Thursday, 12 February, before moving to Tungan Makeri and Nkpaso villages.

The source further explained that the criminals came into the communities riding on motorcycles, armed with sophisticated weapons and shooting sporadically.

According to another source who pleaded anonymity, “The terrorists started the attacks last Thursday night, and early hours of Friday in Feyi village. During the attack, six people were killed.”

The source added that the criminals roamed unchallenged, moving across communities and killing people in the invaded communities.

“The terrorists later moved to Tungan Makeri and Nkpaso villages, both in Konkoso Ward of Borgu local council, in the early hours of Saturday, killing another 20 people,” the source explained.

The terrorists also set the police station in Pissa ablaze before escaping into the forest upon hearing the sound of a helicopter moving towards their direction.

All the communities attacked are said to have been abandoned. However, the people appealed to governments at all levels to protect them against further attacks.

The Niger State Police are yet to respond to the incident, as the command’s spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached for comment as of the time of filing this report.