Five members of the National Assembly elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defectors are Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East), Olubiyi Fadeyi (Osun Central), Omirin Olusanya (Ijesa South Federal Constituency), Wole Oke (Ijesa North Federal Constituency), and Taofeek Ajilesoro (Ife Central Federal Constituency).

They were received by party officials, members and supporters in Osogbo.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, said that in the APC, there are no strangers, adding that the arrival of the defectors would strengthen the party’s resolve to reclaim the state and restore dignity to governance.

“We are gathered not just to receive our new members, but to affirm a shared conviction — that the sure path to prosperity, stability, and visionary leadership lies in the All Progressives Congress.

“In the APC, there are no strangers — we are one united family. Your arrival strengthens our resolve to reclaim Osun and restore dignity to governance,” he said.

Mr Oyetola also said that the achievements of President Bola Tinubu since assuming office had laid a solid foundation for Nigeria’s rebirth.

“That is why we proudly and confidently endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in 2027 — to consolidate these gains and secure lasting prosperity,” he said.

Mr Oyetola urged members of the party to work towards the APC’s victory in the 8 August governorship election in the state.

“At home, the 2026 governorship election is fast approaching. Our mission is clear: reclaim Osun and return it to serious, people-focused governance.

“We will build a state where schools and hospitals function effectively, infrastructure is durable, youth and small businesses are empowered, and governance is transparent and accountable.

“But victory will come only through unity, hard work, and grassroots mobilisation. So I charge you: return to your communities, wards and polling units.

“Tell our people that the light of progress has returned to Osun. Tell them the APC is stronger, united, and determined.

“Together, we will reclaim Osun on August 8. Together, we will re-elect President Tinubu in 2027. Together, we will secure a brighter future for our children,” he said.

The APC Chairman in the state, Tajudeen Lawal, said that the defection of the PDP members would no doubt translate into the strengthening of the party and the realisation of APC’s success in the 8 August governorship election in the state, as well as the victory of President Tinubu in 2027.

Mr Lawal also said there would be no discrimination in access to political opportunities, irrespective of the time of joining the party, in line with the tradition of the APC.

Similarly, the APC governorship candidate in the state, Bola Oyebamiji, urged party members to unite ahead of the 2026 and 2027 elections.

“Dear party leaders, party members and supporters, as we look toward the 2026 and 2027 elections, unity within our ranks is non-negotiable.

“The progressive family in Osun must stand as one. Our leaders, youths, men and women, and all grassroots mobilisers must continue to work together with a singular objective to return our state to a path of growth, accountability, and inclusive development.

“Your decision to formally join us today reinforces the momentum we are building and sends a strong signal that the future belongs to those who are prepared to act decisively and responsibly,” he said. (NAN)