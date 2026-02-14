The Police Command in Akwa Ibom State says it has rescued a man who was kidnapped on Tuesday at a supermarket.

Timfon John, the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Friday.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said that the man was abducted at a supermarket in Obotim Village, Nsit Ibom Local Government Area of the state.

“The kidnappers invaded the supermarket, abducted the man and took him to an unknown destination,” Ms John stated.

She said that the rescue followed sustained intelligence-driven tactical operations across identified locations within the state.

The police spokesperson said that the kidnappers fraudulently withdrew N1.9 million from the victim’s account while they were holding him captive.

According to her, the kidnappers also contacted the man’s family and demanded N30 million ransom.

“Through effective inter-unit synergy, intelligence gathering, and strategic deployment of assets, the victim was rescued unhurt in less than 24 hours after the incident was reported,” she said.

Ms John said that the swift response underscored the command’s zero-tolerance stance against kidnapping and other violent crimes in the state.

“The victim was taken to a medical facility for examination and necessary care. He was confirmed to be in stable condition.

“The command has intensified the manhunt to track down the perpetrators of the heinous crime. The Command remains resolute in its duty to fight crime in the state,” she said.

She urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements around their neighbourhood to the police.

Kidnapping for ransom has become one of the prevalent crimes in many Nigerian cities, with just anyone, including school pupils and clerics, as targets.

(NAN)