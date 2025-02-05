Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, on Tuesday, flagged off the reconstruction of the long-abandoned Igwu River Bridge, popularly called Omenuko Bridge, to break the jinx of having a firm bridge after decades of managing the dreaded iconic bridge.

Flagging off the project at Ozuabam in Arochukwu LGA, Mr Otti said that though the bridge is located on a federal road, his administration is committed to working for the people, not minding whether such projects belong to the federal or state government.

“This project, like (it) has been said here time and time again, is supposed to be a federal project. Yes, a lot of people reached out to me just like the House of Representatives member recalled.

“What we are doing as a government is that anywhere that we see that work needs to be done, we don’t wait for people to ask us, we begin to do the work. You can be sure that your government which is a very responsible government will attend to them,” Mr Otti stated, according to a statement on Tuesday from the governor’s spokesperson, Ukoha Ukoha.

He explained that his government missed out the project in 2024 with a thought that the bridge has been awarded by the federal government.

“The first thing that happened was that we missed out this bridge from the 2024 budget and the reason is simple.

“We thought that the bridge had been awarded as claimed by some of our brothers but unfortunately, on further enquiry, we found out that the information was not correct. So, we now started struggling with the adjustment of the budget and virement and we have just been successful with it.

“One thing that is clear is that before we start any project, we already have plans to fund that project. I am glad to report to you today that the money that is required to complete this road project is sitting somewhere waiting,” Mr Otti assured.

Approval for another road construction

The governor directed the commissioner for works to adjust the project’s delivery period from one year to nine months. He said he had conversations with the contractor handling the project, who assured him that he could deliver within nine months.

Governor Otti announced the approval of reconstruction of the Abam ring road and establishment of primary healthcare centre in Abam community as requested by the President General of Abam Development Union.

“On the two requests that you made. The information available to me prior to this time is that there was at the minimum one primary healthcare centre in every ward. But today, I know better.

“As we speak, we are renovating Primary Healthcare Centres in the state. As I leave now, I’m going to call the Honourable Commissioner for Health to start making arrangements to set up a healthcare centre in this community.

“The second request that you (Abam president general) made, on the Abam ring road. Well, I’m happy to report that we have gone ahead of you. We have already scooped the ring road. One part of it is 7 kilometres, the other part is 16 kilometres, that’s a total of 23 kilometres and I have in the last three weeks instructed the Honourable Commissioner to procure the road and award them to two contractors. So, in the next few weeks, you will see work start on the Abam ring road from the two ends.

Speaking also, the member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency Hon. Ibe Okwara Osonwa, member representing Arochukwu State Constituency and majority leader, Hon. Uchenna Okoro and the Rector of Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, Dr. Okoro Kalu Christopher said that they are happy for the bold step taken by Governor Otti to reconstruct Omenuko Bridge. They described him as a performing governor

They regretted that the colonial bridge has remained in bad shape for many decades, while successive politicians from Arochukwu/Ohafia Constituency have always deceived people with their fake campaign promises. They applauded Governor Otti for his resolve to break the age-long jinx associated with the bridge.

Commissioner gives details of bridge reconstruction

In his address, the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Otumchere Oti disclosed that the legendary Omenuko Bridge being reconstructed is 45 metres long and 8 metres wide and would be completed within one year.

He said that at completion, it would guarantee a high level of safety for users and strengthen social connectivity

He said the bridge, which is on a federal road, links the Abia North and Abia Central zones and thanked Governor Otti for embarking on the project, which has been a major campaign gimmick for politicians.

Also, the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Kenneth Kalu extolled the doggedness of Governor Alex Otti in flagging off the reconstruction of Omenuko Bridge.

He said that the Omenuko Bridge has historical significance for the people of Abam and highlighted the benefits of fixing the bridge.

Earlier, the President General of the Ozuabam Development Union, Captain Chibuike Usim, said that the bridge is historic, constructed over 70 years ago and that despite politicians’ promises for decades, it has remained untouched and weakened.

He said that many communities depend on the bridge for access to their villages and appreciated Governor Otti for his decision to fix it. He described it as a testament to the administration’s commitment to developing rural areas while assuring the Governor of their sustained support.

He said the Abam ring road is in bad shape and that the Abam community lacks a primary healthcare centre.

