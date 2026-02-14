The remains of late Senator Okey Ezea, who represented Enugu North Senatorial District in the Senate, were on Friday buried in his country home, Itchi, in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, amidst tears and tributes.

Mr Ezea was elected a senator in 2023 under the platform of the Labour Party. He was born on 11 August 1963. The senator died on 18 November 2025 after a “brief illness”. He was 62.

In a sermon during the funeral service, Godfrey Onah, the bishop of Nsukka Catholic Diocese, described late Ezea as an “activist for Nsukka people”, who, according to him, stood firm by his convictions and interests for his people.

Mr Onah urged the people to get prepared at all times to meet the Lord whenever He calls, saying that death was inevitable and everyone would face judgement after death.

“Okey Ezea was an activist for the Nsukka people. He was a passionate advocate for the political rights, economic and social justice of the people of Enugu North Senatorial District.

“He was a beacon of courage who stood in his convictions no matter whose ox is gored”.

“Ezea loved Nsukka people and would always insist on the right of his people even in the face of attack, insult and humiliation.

“As we all are gathered here today to bid him farewell, it is important that we all prepare ourselves at all times because death is inevitable,” he said.

Speaking, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State described Mr Ezea as a “forthright, uncompromising and dedicated politician” not only to the people of Enugu North Senatorial District but to Enugu State and Nigeria.

“The huge number of people here present from different walks of life is a testament that the late senator lived a good life and related to people cordially.

“Ezea will be remembered for his forthright, uncompromising belief in justice and effective representation of his people,” Mr Mbah said.

The governor commended the burial committee led by Victor Umeh, a senator, who did a wonderful preparation that made it possible for all that were required to be in place for the burial.

He expressed the deepest condolences of the Enugu State Government to the family of the late senator and reminded the family members that they were not alone, as the state government stood behind them.

“To the family, I tell you, you are not alone, Enugu State stands behind you,” Mr Mbah said.

In a remark, the first son of the late senator, Jideofor Ezea, commended Governor Mbah for his support to the family in ensuring that his father received a state burial.

He also expressed appreciation to the Catholic Church, Senator Umeh-led National Burial Committee, as well as all who contributed to ensure his father was given a befitting burial.

Jideofor promised to emulate his father’s good life by following his enviable legacy.

Earlier, Senator Umeh said the late senator was a good man who lived and died for his people.

He said that by Mr Ezea’s death, the Nsukka people and the Ndigbo had lost a great man.

“We lost somebody who will be difficult to replace in Nsukka and Igboland,” he said.

According to him, what brought them together was their resolve to fight for the common good of the Igbo people.

The Chairperson of the burial committee commended the Enugu State Government, the Senate, the Catholic Church, members of the committee, and all who worked in various capacities to ensure that the burial programmes went as planned.

Godswill Akpabio, Senate president, Enyinaya Abaribe, the senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, were among the dignitaries at the burial.

(NAN)