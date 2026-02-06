Nigeria’s Falconets are keeping things simple and serious as they prepare for a crucial World Cup qualifier against Senegal this weekend in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Ahead of the crucial encounter, head coach Moses Aduku insists that the team must treat every game as a must-win contest.

The Falconets will host Senegal on Saturday, 7 February, at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta in the first leg of a third-round qualifier for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The return leg will be played a week later in Dakar, with the winner over two matches moving closer to the finals in Poland.

Speaking ahead of the match, Aduku said his players are ready after weeks of hard work in camp.

“The players are fit, focused, and ready. We have worked very hard in camp, and we approach every match with the seriousness of a final to maintain the right mentality and match sharpness,” he said.

In camp, training has focused not just on tactics, but also on discipline, teamwork and staying calm under pressure. At youth level, coaches believe mindset is often just as important as skill, especially in high-stakes matches like this.

Aduku brings experience to the job, having been part of Nigeria’s coaching crew at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, where the Falconets reached the quarter-finals. He is now aiming to guide this group through another demanding qualification route.

Nigeria’s record at this level adds to the pressure. The Falconets have qualified for every FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup since the competition began, finishing runners-up in 2010 and 2014, and reaching the semi-finals in 2012. That history has created high expectations, but Aduku is keen to keep his players grounded.

Senegal, on the other hand, are chasing a first-ever World Cup appearance. They arrive in Abeokuta full of confidence after beating Algeria 6-0 on aggregate in the previous round. Nigeria also impressed in the last round, defeating Rwanda 5-0 over two legs.

Team captain Joy Igbokwe said the players understand what is at stake and are fully focused on the task ahead.

She said the squad is united, focused, and ready to give their best in the home match before taking the same level of commitment into the return leg in Senegal.

Aduku also gave an update on the squad, saying two players who picked up minor knocks are now back in light training, while another has fully recovered from illness.

The coach appealed to Nigerian fans to support the team in Abeokuta, noting that home backing could make a real difference.

“The support of our fans will be very important to us, especially playing at home. It gives the players extra confidence and motivation,” he said.

With a tough return leg awaiting in Dakar, the Falconets know there is little room for mistakes.