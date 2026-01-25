Businessman and philanthropist Olakunle Churchill has reacted after his ex-wife, actress Tonto Dikeh, announced their reconciliation on social media.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the actress described their reunion as a divine restoration following years of public conflict and separation.

Dikeh and Mr Churchill separated in 2017, two years after their 2015 marriage. The former couple share a son, King Andre.

Responding to the development, the founder of the Churchill Group and Churchill Foundation said in a statement posted on his Instagram page on Sunday that they had put their past conflicts behind them.

Sharing photos of Dikeh with their son, he wrote: “I was pleasantly surprised when I received a call from my son, King Andre, for the first time. Hearing him call me “Daddy” was deeply touching and a reminder that what God cannot do does not exist. Faith has a way of bringing clarity, humility and peace.

“I acknowledge the growth and grace evident in the manner in which this matter has been resolved. With God leading, healing and understanding have become possible. Forgiveness has paved the way for a new chapter, and we are moving forward with a sense of peace and mutual respect.”

Co-parenting

Mr Churchill also stated that they had embraced a new phase centred on co-parenting, with their full attention on nurturing their son.

He went on to commend the 40-year-old, praising her dedication and describing her as a remarkable mother.

“The conflict is behind us, and we are now focused on co-parenting with love, care, and a shared commitment to raising our son. I am grateful for the journey we’ve been on and the growth we’ve experienced.

“And I look forward to a future filled with collaboration, respect, and peace, trusting God to guide me. I am grateful to have my son back in my life. Thank you to the amazing mother of my son, Tonto Dikeh, for doing a good job.”

Background

This newspaper reported that the actress confirmed their separation during an appearance on “Rubbin’ Minds”, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, where she said she sought a divorce over alleged domestic abuse and infidelity.

Dikeh accused Mr Churchill of engaging in an extramarital relationship with his personal assistant, Rosy Meurer.

She also alleged that he was gay or bisexual and linked him to cyber fraud, among other accusations.

Following the allegations, Mr Churchill instituted legal action at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, seeking redress.

He also filed a N500 million suit against the actress in connection with her controversial interview aired in May 2019.

In addition, Mr Churchill petitioned the then Inspector General of Police, Mohammad Adamu, accusing Dikeh of forging documents and unlawfully selling his Toyota Prado SUV, valued at N22 million.

While the couple remained separated, this newspaper reported in February 2021 that Mr Churchill publicly introduced Ms Meurer as his new wife.