Former Governor of Kano State and leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has reaffirmed his commitment to his political principles, declaring that he will not compromise his ideals for personal or material gain.

Addressing supporters at his Miller Road residence on Friday, Mr Kwankwaso reacted to the announcement of Governor Abba Yusuf’s resignation from the NNPP alongside a majority of the state’s elected and appointed officials.

The governor and his team are expected to formally join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming days.

Mr Kwankwaso noted that while he could have joined the wave of defections, he remains bound by a long-standing political struggle dedicated to the “emancipation of ordinary Nigerians.”

“I am not for sale,” Mr Kwankwaso declared. “Our political convictions keep me grounded. If I were motivated by personal gain or greed, I would have taken the easy route and accepted the money. You would be looking for me elsewhere today, not standing here with you”, the former governor claimed.

He stated that his political group, the Kwankwasiyya movement, is sustained by shared values rather than material incentives. He specifically commended Rufa’i Hanga (Kano Central senator) and other loyalists for standing by the movement despite political pressure.

He urged his followers to begin early mobilisation for the 2027 general elections, and called for massive support to ensure the NNPP’s future success.

“We need people like you who have sacrificed and stood by the truth. Do not relent, because one day, we will achieve our objectives,” he stated.

“We must start preparing because there are people hell-bent on destroying what we have built over time. My mission is to fight for the ordinary person; I will not compromise and join the capitalist group,” Mr Kwankwaso said.

The relationship between Mr Kwankwaso and Governor Yusuf—long considered one of the most stable political alliances in the state —collapsed in early January following weeks of underlying tension over the governor’s planned defection to the APC.