The Lagos State Government has defended its demolition of structures in Makoko and other waterfront communities, insisting the actions are necessary to safeguard lives, property, and public safety.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Saturday, officials spotlighted discussions held on Ask Lagos, a weekly X-space forum for engagement between the government and residents.

The session featured Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso and Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, Olajide Babatunde.

Responding to criticisms that the demolitions are “anti-poor” and unnecessary, Mr Omotoso said the operations are primarily motivated by safety, environmental, and security considerations.

He emphasised the dangers posed by illegal structures built beneath high-tension power lines and along critical waterways.

“No responsible government anywhere in the world can allow people to live directly under high-tension cables or obstruct vital waterways,” Mr Omotoso said. “These actions are not punitive; they are preventive — to protect lives, avert disasters, and secure the future of Lagos.”

Mr Omotoso noted that the government has engaged affected communities for over five years. The law requires buildings to be at least 250 metres from power lines, yet some structures were built directly beneath them.

“Imagine one line dropping into the lagoon. The disaster would be incredible,” he added, noting that some residents requested the setback be reduced from 100 metres to 50 metres.

Mr Babatunde, emphasising the role of urban planning and digital mapping, said the demolitions are part of a broader regeneration blueprint aimed at making Lagos a resilient and investment-friendly megacity.

He cited the relocation of residents from Oko Baba to purpose-built estates with modern amenities as a precedent, stressing that decisions are guided by master plans, safety codes, and environmental standards.

Concerns were raised about casualties, enforcement methods, lack of compensation, and unclear relocation timelines. Mr Omotoso acknowledged the emotional toll but urged residents to focus on verified information.

Mr Babatunde added that transparency tools like the state’s e-GIS platforms help residents check zoning and setback requirements to prevent future conflicts.

While some NGOs and community members have described the demolitions as “class cleansing,” government officials maintain that failure to act could result in far worse disasters than temporary displacement.

Background

Human rights and civil society groups have condemned the demolitions in Makoko, Oworonshoki, Owode Onirin, Otumara, and Baba-Ijora, which have displaced thousands and left at least 12 dead.

PREMIUM TIMES has yet to independently confirm the figures.

The groups describe the demolitions as part of a systemic attack on the urban poor, carried out without consultation, compensation, or resettlement.

The $200 million World Bank-funded Lagos Metropolitan Development and Governance Project (LMDGP), launched in 2006, aimed to upgrade slums without displacing residents.

Reports said that by 2013, only minimal improvements had been made in Makoko, and the project ended unsatisfactorily. Despite this, Lagos embarked on aggressive demolitions, undermining the project’s objectives and violating international safeguards against forced displacement.

Civil society groups reported that Makoko, a historic waterfront community of over 100,000 residents, saw more than 3,000 homes destroyed and over 10,000 people displaced since December 2025.

Operations involved armed security personnel using tear gas and bulldozers, resulting in deaths, injuries, and destruction of schools, clinics, and places of worship.

Residents allege that safety regulations were used as a pretext to grab land for private interests.

The government has defended its actions, with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu stating that the demolitions are necessary to safeguard lives and property, especially in high-risk areas beneath power lines.

Officials promise relocation options and grants for affected families. Critics argue the government consistently fails to provide basic infrastructure and ignores court orders restraining demolitions, undermining residents’ rights and livelihoods.

Civil society leaders have called for an immediate halt to demolitions, provision of emergency shelters, access to education and healthcare, full compensation, transparent resettlement plans, and accountability for state violence.

Observers warn that Lagos cannot claim global-city status while treating its poorest residents as disposable.

Lagos has a long history of forced evictions in informal settlements, including Otodo Gbame, Oworonshoki, Orisunmibare, and Ilaje-Otumara, displacing tens of thousands despite legal protections.

Rights groups have described these operations as illegal, violent, and discriminatory, highlighting the need for inclusive, rights-based urban development strategies.