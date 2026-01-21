Former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has denied terrorism allegations levelled against him and the alleged discovery of arms at a residence associated with him.

A statement by Mr Malami’s special assistant, Mohammed Doka, shared on the former AGF’s Facebook wall on Wednesday, described the claims as false, unverified and by any official record.

The statement said Mr Malami, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) currently in SSS custody, has not been convicted of any offence, accusing sections of the media of presenting allegations and ongoing investigations as proof of guilt, in violation of the constitutional presumption of innocence.

The statement dismissed reports that a cache of arms or ammunition was discovered in any property linked to Mr Malami, noting that no such information had been communicated to his family or legal representatives.

It also rejected allegations or insinuations connecting him to terrorism or its financing, arguing that the claims were made without identifying any individual, organisation, transaction, date or verifiable evidence.

Mr Malami’s media office further expressed concern over his continued detention by the State Security Services (SSS), saying he has been denied access to his family, legal team and associates since his arrest on Monday.

According to the statement, the prolonged isolation raises concerns about his safety, welfare and constitutionally guaranteed right to legal counsel.

The statement also noted that Mr Malami is a top member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and has publicly declared his intention to contest the 2027 Kebbi State governorship election, adding that the political undertones surrounding the matter should not be ignored.

It urged the media to halt what it described as “trial by headlines” and allow lawful processes to proceed without prejudice.

Arrest after prison release

Mr Malami was taken into custody by SSS operatives on Monday shortly after his release from the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, where he had been detained over money laundering charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was picked up moments after perfecting his bail conditions and stepping out of the correctional facility.

Officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service confirmed his release, while the EFCC clarified that it did not re-arrest him.

A video later circulated showing Mr Malami being led into a black vehicle shortly after leaving the centre.

EFCC case

The former attorney general was arraigned on 29 December 2025 alongside his wife Asabe Bashir and son, Abdulaziz Malami, before the Federal High Court in Abuja on 16 counts of money laundering and conspiracy involving about N8.7 billion.

The EFCC alleged that the defendants used multiple corporate entities, bank accounts and high-value real estate transactions to conceal proceeds of unlawful activities.

Court documents stated that more than N1.01 billion allegedly passed through a company, Metropolitan Auto Tech Limited, between July 2022 and June 2025, while another N600 million allegedly moved through a Sterling Bank account linked to the firm.

The anti-graft agency also alleged that N500 million used to purchase a luxury duplex in Maitama, Abuja, was disguised as legitimate funds.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On 7 January, the trial judge Emeka Nwite granted them bail in the sum of N500 million each, with other conditions, including two sureties with verifiable landed property in Asokoro, Maitama or Gwarimpa, and the surrender of their international passports.

Mr Malami remained in custody until the bail conditions were perfected 12 days later.

SSS investigation

Business Day reported that the SSS is seeking a court order for an extended detention of the former minister, citing the sensitive and complex nature of its investigation.

The report, which relied on sources who opted to be annonymous, said Mr Malami is being questioned over alleged terrorism-related matters, including his handling of the list of suspected Nigerian terror financiers released by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2021.

In that year, the UAE designated 38 individuals and 15 entities across several countries as supporters of terrorist organisations, including Boko Haram. Six Nigerians were listed.

Investigators are also said to be probing petitions alleging terrorism financing and claims that an arms cache was discovered at Mr Malami’s residence in Kebbi State — allegations his media office has firmly denied.

Past role in SSS operations

Mr Malami’s current detention has revived public debate over the powers of security agencies, particularly the SSS, whose actions he once publicly defended while in office.

In October 2016, as Attorney General, he justified the SSS raids on the homes of senior judges across the country, describing them as lawful and part of routine investigations.

At the time, he said no public official was exempt from investigation where there was reasonable suspicion of criminal conduct, adding that constitutional immunity did not bar investigation.

The raids, which led to the arrest of seven judges, including Supreme Court justices, triggered nationwide outrage and intense debate over due process and separation of powers. None of the judges was ultimately convicted.

Analysts say Mr Malami’s present encounter with the same security agency has renewed scrutiny of detention powers, due process and accountability — issues that defined one of the most controversial episodes of his tenure as justice minister.

He also strongly justified the prolonged detention of former National Security Adviser Sambo Dasuki by the SSS against court decisions granting Mr Dasuki bail. Mr Malami repeatedly said then that Mr Dasuki’s detention was about national security, which he said superseded personal rights.