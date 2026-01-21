Mohammed Bashir Saleh, one of the defendants standing terrorism trial over the 2011 United Nations House bombing, told the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday how he joined the Ansaru terrorist group led by Khalid Al-Barnawi.

Mr Saleh, in a video recording played before the trial judge, Emeka Nwite, said he joined the terrorist organisation in Bauchi, Bauchi State, North-east Nigeria, shortly before the attack on the United Nations (UN) Building in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Abuja UN Building was bombed on 26 August 2011 by the group, leaving over 20 persons dead and several others injured to varying degrees.

Mohammed Usman, also known as Al-Barnawi, along with other suspected members of his group, allegedly carried out the attack.

The State Security Services (SSS) is prosecuting Mr Saleh, and Al-Barnawi, the alleged leader of Boko Haram dissident splinter group, Ansaru, on terrorism charges.

The rest of the defendants are Umar Mohammed Bello, a.k.a Datti; Mohammmed Salisu and Yakubu Nuhu, a.k.a Bello Maishayi.

The prosecution accused them and others of being members of Ansaru, also known as Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina Fi Biladis Sudan.

The charges also accused them of conspiring among themselves to carry out acts of terrorism between 2011 and 2013 in Sokoto, Kebbi, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe and other states in the northern part of the country.

A trial-within-trial is ongoing in court to determine the voluntariness of the extrajudicial statements credited to all the defendants. The defendants, including Mr Saleh, had alleged that their statements, which were confessional in nature, were obtained in custody of the SSS under duress.

The prosecution had presented the video clip to support his claim that Mr Saleh freely gave his statement during an interview by the SSS.

At the resumed trial-within-trial on Wednesday, Mr Saleh, in the video, told the court that during the time he joined the group, he had a blossomed relationship with his members.

After the video recording of the interview session involving Mr Saleh was played in open court, the defence counsel cross-examined the 3rd prosecution witness (PW-3), simply identified as “TSR-3.”

Under cross-examination by lawyer to the first defendant (Al-Barnawi), F. K. Kaigama, the witness said he worked in the Technical Department of the SSS and that part of his functions include setting up an audio/video recording machine in the interview room.

The PW-3 said he also engaged in audio/video recording of suspects during interview sessions.

On what are his other functions, the witness said, “in addition to the stated functions, I also undertake computer forensic examinations, mobile phones forensic examination, crime scene investigation, like fingerprint collection from the crime scene and analysis at the laboratory.”

He said he did more than setting up the forensic audio/video recording machine in relation to the 1st defendant.

He added that he did the audio video recording of the interview session of the 1st defendant in real time (that is, as it was happening).

He said the third thing he did in relation to the first defendant was the audio/visual recording of the statement taking session and the audio/visual recording of the translation of the statement of the 1st defendant.

On whether there was a person known as James in the Technical Department where he works, the witness said there are several persons bearing James in the Technical Department of the SSS.

At that point, the judge, Mr Nwite, directed the postponement of further proceedings on the grounds that he had other engagements.

The case was consequently adjourned until 2 March for continuation of the cross-examination of PW-3 in trial-within-trial.

Al- Barnawi was arrested by SSS in April 2016 in Lokoja, Kogi, five years after the attack on the Abuja UN Building.

(NAN)