Bayero University, Kano, has expelled 60 students for alleged examination misconduct.

The university announced the expulsion in its bulletin, published on Friday.

It stated that the decision was taken at the 431st meeting of the university senate held on 7 January, following recommendations by the appropriate academic and disciplinary committees.

According to the university’s senate, the affected students were found culpable of various forms of examination misconduct and were consequently recommended for expulsion in line with the university’s extant regulations.

The action was taken in accordance with category 20.17 (Ai-xiii) of the General Examinations and Academic Regulations (GEAR) and section 3.4.2 (Ai-xi) of the General Regulations Governing Postgraduate Studies (GRAPS) as applicable, the announcement concluded.