Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has praised the Nigerian Armed Forces for their sacrifice, courage, and dedication in defending the nation’s territorial integrity and protecting citizens. The governor was decorated with the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem by the Nigerian Legion.

Speaking on the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day celebration, Governor Radda described the military as the backbone of Nigeria’s security architecture, particularly in frontline states battling insurgency and banditry.

“Today, we honour the living and remember the fallen. We celebrate the men and women in uniform who daily risk their lives so that we must sleep peacefully. Their sacrifice deserves our deepest gratitude and unwavering support,” the governor stated. He remarked that as a frontline state, Katsina has witnessed firsthand the bravery and professionalism of the Armed Forces in confronting security challenges.

He disclosed that the gradual return of peace to previously terrorized communities is a direct result of the military’s sustained operations and commitment to duty. He equally noted that the Building Your Future administration has prioritized collaboration with security agencies, providing logistics support, intelligence sharing and community engagement to enhance military operations.

Governor Radda urged citizens to support the Armed Forces by providing credible intelligence, avoiding activities that undermine security operations and remaining vigilant in their communities. He prayed for the repose of the souls of departed heroes and divine protection for serving members of the Armed Forces.

At a separate event at the Government House, Katsina, Mr Radda was decorated with the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem by the Chairperson of the Katsina State chapter of the Nigerian Legion, Ahmad Husaini, a retired warrant officer. The decoration followed the national launch of the emblem by President Bola Tinubu on December 2, 2025.

During the ceremony, Mr Husaini appealed to Governor Radda to support the renovation of the Legion’s state office and provide necessary equipment. Responding, the governor directed the state Chairperson of the legion to work with the Commissioner for Rural Development to facilitate the renovation of the office. Mr Radda assured the Legion of his administration’s commitment to the welfare of retired military personnel.

The emblem decoration is part of activities marking the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, which honours the sacrifices of dead, wounded, serving and retired military personnel.