Nigeria’s Super Eagles are facing fresh uncertainty at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after players and members of the coaching crew raised concerns over unpaid allowances and bonuses, threatening to boycott training and travel plans ahead of their quarter-final clash.

According to respected BBC journalist Oluwashina Okeleji, players and officials are still waiting for promised payments despite Nigeria’s strong run at the tournament.

“Players and coaching staff of #Nigeria are waiting on #AFCON2025 bonus payments.

“Win bonuses from four matches – vs Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda & Mozambique – have yet to be received,” Mr Okeleji wrote on his X Page on Wednesday, adding that the squad remained focussed, “but will NOT train or travel to Marrakech on Thursday if this isn’t resolved.”

Nigeria have so far enjoyed an impressive AFCON campaign, winning all three group matches before thrashing Mozambique 4–0 in the Round of 16 to book a quarter-final date against Algeria.

However, the financial dispute now threatens to disrupt preparations at a critical stage of the competition.

In a follow-up post, Mr Okeleji added:

“Three-time #AFCON champions #Nigeria have a strange ability to self-sabotage.

“Officials made a promise to the players & coaching staff ahead of the #AFCON2025 tournament.

“After going unbeaten to reach the quarterfinal vs #Algeria, the squad will NOT train or travel on Thursday,” he wrote

Deja vu

The situation echoes previous incidents involving the national team, particularly during last year’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Africa playoffs in Morocco.

At the time, Super Eagles players and officials boycotted training sessions in Rabat over unpaid allowances and bonuses.

During that episode, the players led by former captain William Troost-Ekong stamped their feet on getting their entitlements before playing against Gabon.

That disruption just days before a crucial playoff match raised fresh questions about player welfare and administration within Nigerian football.

At AFCON 2025, the latest bonus row emerges barely 24 hours after the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) dismissed reports of internal unrest in the Super Eagles camp.

Following Nigeria’s emphatic win over Mozambique, social media speculation had suggested tension between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Team Administrator Dayo Enebi Achor moved quickly to address the rumours.

“There is no problem whatsoever in our camp. Whatever people saw as a crisis between two brothers was easily resolved a couple of hours later. All is good and we are presently at training,” he said.

Mr Achor also clarified reports surrounding striker Jerome Akor Adams, insisting there was no disciplinary issue.

“He took permission to go and see his mother who was hospitalized here in Fès, and returned in less than an hour.”

While the federation was quick to deny claims of a dressing-room rift, it has yet to make any public statement addressing the reported bonus payments owed to players and officials.

On the pitch, the Super Eagles have looked united and focused. Victor Osimhen scored twice against Mozambique to move to 34 goals in 50 appearances for Nigeria, closing in on Rashidi Yekini’s all-time record. Ademola Lookman also continued his fine form, adding a goal and two assists to his tournament tally.

Nigeria are scheduled to travel to Marrakech on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s quarter-final against Algeria.

Whether that journey and subsequent training sessions go ahead as planned now depends on how quickly the payment dispute is resolved.