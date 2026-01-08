The US President, Donald Trump, has said Venezuela will be purchasing only “American made products” with the proceeds from its oil deal with the US.

Mr Trump, in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, said the South American country will have the US as its principal business partner, a move which he also described as a “wise choice for the Venezuelan people.”

According to him, the products will include “American Agricultural Products, and American Made Medicines, Medical Devices, and Equipment to improve Venezuela’s Electric Grid and Energy Facilities.”

The US Department of Energy had earlier stated that it would control sales of Venezuelan oil “indefinitely” and decide how the proceeds of those sales would be used.

The agency disclosed that it has “begun marketing” Venezuelan oil on global markets.

The agency noted that proceeds from the sales “will first settle in US-controlled accounts at globally recognised banks.

“These funds will be disbursed for the benefit of the American people and the Venezuelan people at the discretion of the US government,” it said.

“These oil sales begin immediately with the anticipated sale of approximately 30-50 million barrels. They will continue indefinitely.”

Weighing in on this, Mr Trump said Venezuela has agreed to fully partner with the US.

He said, “Venezuela is committing to doing business with the United States of America as their principal partner – A wise choice, and a very good thing for the people of Venezuela, and the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Mr Trump, who had earlier pledged to ‘take back’ Venezuelan oil reserves, disclosed on Tuesday that Venezuela would turn over between 30 and 50 million barrels of oil to the US.

He declared that the interim authority in Venezuela, led by Delcy Rodriguez, would be responsible for facilitating this supply.

He also said that US oil companies are primed to invest billions of dollars to rebuild Venezuela’s infrastructure and exploit its oil reserves, which he claimed were “stolen” from the US.

“I am pleased to announce that the Interim Authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 MILLION Barrels of High Quality, Sanctioned Oil, to the United States of America,” he had said.

This comes a few days after the US abducted the Venezuelan President, Nicholas Maduro, from Caracas along with First Lady Cilia Flores, and charged them in court over allegations of narco-terrorism, corruption, and drug trafficking.

Mr Maduro, however, has repeatedly denied these allegations. He told a New York court that he remains Venezuela’s president and was kidnapped by the US.