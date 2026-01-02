The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has provided an update on the enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy, announcing that the exercise has been placed on hold nationwide following an interim court order.

The Force recalled that on 15 December 2025, it announced the resumption of enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy, with effect from 2 January 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen public safety and internal security.

However, the police disclosed that it was subsequently served with an interim order of court in Suit No. HOR/FHR/M/31/2025, issued on 17 December 2025, restraining it from proceeding with the enforcement of the policy pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit or the vacation of the order.

In line with its constitutional obligations and respect for judicial authority, the police said it has entered appearance in the matter, raised preliminary objections, and formally applied for the vacation of the interim order.

The court has adjourned the case to 20 January 2026 for further proceedings.

“Accordingly, and strictly in compliance with the subsisting court order, the Nigeria Police Force has placed the enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy on hold nationwide, pending the decision of the court,” the statement said.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to upholding the rule of law while carrying out its primary responsibility of protecting lives and property.

He noted that the police would continue to deploy lawful, intelligence-driven strategies to tackle security challenges and safeguard public safety across the country.

The police assured members of the public that further updates and clear guidance on the tinted glasses permit policy would be communicated as appropriate after the court’s determination of the matter, in the overriding interest of public order and national security.

The statement was signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, and dated 1 January 2026.