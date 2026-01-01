The Ebonyi State Government has procured three new aircraft as part of its plan to launch Ebonyi Air, a proposed airline in Ebonyi State, Nigeria’s South-east.

Governor Francis Nwifuru disclosed this on Wednesday while delivering his 2026 New Year address to the people of the state.

Mr Nwifuru said the aircraft were acquired under the Ebonyi Air initiative and are expected to arrive in January 2026.

The governor explained that the decision to procure the aircraft was a strategic economic move aimed at opening up the state to investment, tourism, and increased business opportunities, rather than a quest for prestige.

“Reliable air transport makes it easier for investors to do business, for professionals to move in and out of the state, and for our people to connect with other parts of the country and beyond,” he said.

Mr Nwifuru stressed that the proposed Ebonyi Air will reduce travel time and costs, encourage private sector participation, and position the state as a competitive destination for economic activities.

The move, he added, will support job creation and strengthen the state government’s engagement with the wider national economy.

The governor noted that the aircraft procurement aligns with his administration’s People’s Charter of Needs Agenda, which prioritises infrastructure development, economic empowerment, and inclusive growth across all local government areas of the State.

He assured residents that the project would be managed prudently to ensure value for money, maintaining that improved connectivity was critical to attracting investors and accelerating development.

Mr Nwifuru expressed optimism that the arrival of the three aircraft would mark a new phase in the state’s economic expansion and reinforce its commitment to sustainable growth and development in 2026 and beyond.

He expressed gratitude to residents of Ebonyi State for their resilience amid economic challenges in 2025, noting that the relative peace and unity enjoyed by the state remained one of its strongest assets.

The Ebonyi governor commended farmers, traders, workers, youths, and community leaders for sustaining social and economic stability despite economic hardships.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the People’s Charter of Needs Agenda, stressing that all government policies and expenditures are guided by the need to improve the lives of Ebonyi residents and protect the future of the next generation.

Achievements

Mr Nwifuru said his administration recorded some achievements in 2025 in Ebonyi State, which he said included demerging of the education sector to improve efficiency, expanding scholarship opportunities, launching of model schools, and stability in tertiary institutions.

The governor boasted that his administration has revitalised primary healthcare centres across the state while hospitals were upgraded, and health workers recruited in addition to expansion of the state’s health insurance scheme to provide free maternal and child care.

He also said roads were constructed and rehabilitated across all local government areas, rural connectivity improved, and major bridges and projects delivered, including renewal works in Abakaliki metropolis.

2026 Budget and local govt elections

Mr Nwifuru further said that the state’s N884.8 billion 2026 budget prioritises capital projects, education, healthcare, agriculture, economic empowerment, security, and social welfare, assuring residents that the budget would be implemented with “transparency and fiscal discipline.”

He also announced plans to establish a modern cement factory in the state to harness its abundant limestone deposits, create jobs, boost internally generated revenue, and reduce the cost of building materials.

The governor assured residents that local government elections scheduled for 2026 would be free and fair, assuring that there would be no imposition of candidates.

He added that appointed officials intending to contest must resign to ensure fairness.

Mr Nwifuru also announced that he has granted state pardons to eight individuals, including five posthumous pardons.

He said the decision is in line with constitutional provisions and is part of efforts to promote reconciliation and healing.

Launching of airline

If Ebonyi successfully launches its commercial airline, it will be the fifth state to do so in Nigeria and second in the country’s South-east.

The first is Ibom Airline, which was set up in June 2019 and wholly owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government, in the South-south region of the country.

Ibom Airline was followed by Cally Air which was launched in 2021 by the Cross River State Government, also in the South-south.

The third was Enugu Air which was unveiled by the Enugu State Government in July 2025, the first in the South-east.

In November, Bayelsa State Government joined in the fray when the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, commissioned and then flew one of the state’s two newly acquired aircraft from Abuja to the state’s airport at Amassoma, near Yenagoa.

Governor Diri, at the time, hinted that he had directed the aircraft to be registered under the name “Air Bayelsa” or “Bayelsa Air” before commencing full operations.