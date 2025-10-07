The Bayelsa State Government said it has procured two aircraft to commence commercial flights at the state’s international airport.

In a statement on Tuesday by Daniel Alabrah, the spokesperson to Governor Douye Diri, said the two aircraft would be used in the Yenagoa-Abuja and Yenagoa-Lagos routes.

Mr Alabrah said Governor Diri disclosed this on Monday during the courtesy visit by the Prime Minister of the State of Africa in Diaspora, Tin Louise-George, to the Government House, Yenagoa.

According to the statement, Mr Diri said his administration was determined to make the Bayelsa international airport more commercially effective for flight operations.

While welcoming Mr Louise-George on his visit to Bayelsa, the governor described the State of Africa in Diaspora as akin to Doctors Without Borders.

Mr Diri said the state government was ready for partnership in the area of the expansion of the airport and the development of a smart city.

“As an African government without borders, we know you have a lot for us. My technical adviser had earlier presented the plans we have for developing our state. The airport is one of them, which certainly needs expansion.

“We are working on the airport in the area of ensuring there are regular daily flights. We had an arrangement with a private airline, which we were supporting for flights to and from Lagos and Abuja. But it got to a point where that arrangement almost collapsed, and the airport became virtually non-functional,” Governor Diri said.

“Now we have taken the bull by the horns, and as we speak, we are expecting two aircraft, which the government has already procured. These aircraft would operate daily flights to Lagos and Abuja. So wherever you have an airport, constant electricity, and water, it is as good as any place you stay to eke out a living.

“Talking about smart city, we are equally developing a new city called the New Yenagoa City. It is a place my team will take you to see what we are doing. That is the kind of place a smart city will be very okay for our people.”

Earlier, the Prime Minister of the State of Africa in Diaspora, Mr Louise-George, proposed development support and funding for selected projects in the state through a cooperation agreement.

Mr Louise-George explained that in 2003, Heads of State of the African Union unanimously adopted a resolution establishing the African Diaspora as the sixth region of Africa.

The prime minister said 350 million people of African descent live outside of Africa and that he had the mandate of the African Union to represent them.

He stated that besides the government, which he leads, a parliament and a royal chamber, there were programmes of action for development, with the objective to reinforce Africa through the diaspora and the diaspora through Africa.

Mr Louise-George said the visit to Bayelsa State was to explore areas of collaboration in aviation, providing support for a smart city, education, and medical facilities, among other sectors.