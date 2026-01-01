Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has extended New Year wishes to Nigerians, emphasising hope, peace, and unity for 2026.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mrs Tinubu thanked God for the past year and praised what she described as the resilience of Nigerians.

She highlighted the “enduring spirit of Nigerians: our courage, our strength, our creativity, and our unwavering belief in a better tomorrow.”

“I am deeply inspired by women, men and young people across the nation who continue to work tirelessly to uplift their families, communities and our country,” she said.

The First Lady urged Nigerians to choose peace, empathy, and unity, and to invest in the well-being of children, women, and vulnerable populations.

“Let us create opportunities in our individual space that allow every Nigerian to thrive with dignity,” she said, expressing belief in Nigeria’s potential.

Education Fund

In a related statement, Mrs Tinubu thanked supporters of her ‘Oluremi @65 Education Fund,’ which has raised N25.5 billion for the National Library project.

She announced that the donation account would be closed on 31 December, noting that any further support for the project would be channelled through the Ministry of Education.

Mrs Tinubu launched the initiative for the commemoration of her 65th birthday in September.

“I extend my appreciation to all Nigerians, family, friends, and well-wishers who generously supported the Oluremi @65 Education Fund, created in commemoration of my 65th birthday on 21 September 2025, towards building the National Library,” the statement reads.

“Your support affirms our shared commitment to education, preservation of knowledge and national development. I am deeply encouraged by the goodwill and unity this initiative has inspired.”