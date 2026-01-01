Gunmen have killed at least seven people in a late-night attack on Bum community in Chugwi, Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, a resident’s association has said.

The attack occurred around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, as residents were preparing to usher in the New Year.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Berom Youths Moulder-Association (BYM) said the assailants stormed the community barely minutes into 2026, unleashing violence on unsuspecting residents.

The statement, signed by the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Rwang Tengwong, described the attackers as armed militants or bandits.

“While the world welcomed the New Year in celebration, residents of Bum community in Chugwi, Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area were plunged into mourning following a deadly attack,” the group said.

The group condemned the killings and urged security agencies to immediately go after those responsible, warning that repeated attacks on rural communities continued to heighten fear and insecurity in the area.

Attempts by PREMIUM TIMES to reach the Plateau State Police Command’s spokesperson, Alfred Albo, were unsuccessful, as calls and messages went unanswered. The state Commissioner of Information, Joyce Ramnap, was also unreachable at the time of filing this report.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, although several armed groups have carried out attacks in the state.

Plateau State has witnessed several fatal attacks in recent years, particularly targeting rural communities, despite government assurances that security measures are being reinforced.

The New Year attack comes amid growing concerns over the safety of rural populations, many of whom have increasingly been left vulnerable to armed groups.

Residents and local leaders have continued to call for more proactive security interventions to prevent further loss of lives.