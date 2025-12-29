The Nigerian Academy of Science has raised concerns over the growing migration of researchers and scientists from the country.

The Executive Secretary of NAS, Oladoyin Odubanjo, expressed concern on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

According to him, the trend poses a serious threat to the future of scientific research and development.

Mr Odubanjo, while responding to questions on the outlook for science research development in 2026, said the migration of health workers seemed very noticeable, but significant migration also occurred within the science and technology ecosystem.

“One of the big areas people are not talking about is the migration of researchers.

“We know about health workers and all, but researchers are also leaving. Many of our young researchers are leaving the country.

“They are leaving in their numbers, going to look for career paths, and other countries are taking them away.

“If we have no people, then there will be no research,” he said.

According to him, the loss of researchers directly affects the nation’s research capacity, as scientific work thrives on collaboration between senior and junior academics.

Mr Odubanjo, however, expressed optimism that with sustained reforms and funding, the situation could stabilise.

He noted that recent policy changes, including moves to ease restrictions associated with the Treasury Single Account (TSA), could improve access to research grants and enhance productivity.

“Before now, even when researchers got grants, the funds went into TSA and accessing the money to buy reagents or go to the field became extremely difficult, especially when approvals were centralised in the Federal Capital Territory,” he said.

He explained that delays in accessing funds often stalled fieldwork and data collection, thereby stifling research activities.

Mr Odubanjo, however, expressed hope that with improved policies, funding access and manpower retention, scientific research in Nigeria would experience a gradual recovery in the coming year.

(NAN)