The police in Osun State on Thursday released the Secretary to the Government (SSG), Teslim Igbalaye, after controversially arresting him alongside five others on Wednesday over unsubstantiated vote-buying allegation.

The arrest, which came just about 17 days ahead of the August 15 governorship election in the state, has intensified concerns about the partisanship of security agencies during elections, especially where the party in control of the federal government competes with strong oppostions.

Mr Igbalaye’s release was confirmed on Thursday by the spokesperson of the Imole Campaign Council, Pelumi Olajengbesi, who described the arrest as unlawful and commended the Inspector-General of Police and the Osun State Commissioner of Police for what he called a decision to “listen to the voice of reason.”

“We sincerely appreciate the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Osun State Command, for listening to the voice of reason despite pressure and for responding to the people’s demand regarding the unlawful arrest of the Secretary to the State Government,” Mr Olajengbesi wrote in a Facebook post.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The Senior Special Assistant on Media Monitoring to Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, Abdul-Jeleel Samakin, also confirm the release to PREMIUM TIMES via a WhatsApp message.

The police had yet to issue an official statement explaining the circumstances surrounding the SSG’s release.

PREMIUM TIMES several attempts to obtain the police’s official reaction to the development on Thursday. The Osun State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, repeatedly told this reporter via phone calls that he was attending a meeting and promised to return the calls. However, he had yet to do so as of the time this report was filed.

Arrest over alleged vote buying

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Osun State Police Command on Wednesday arrested Mr Igbalaye and five other persons following a raid on his residence in the Oroki Estate area of Osogbo over alleged vote merchandising.

Police said operatives recovered N4.8 million in cash, Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), voter registers covering wards in Osogbo Local Government, a laptop, photocopying machines and a printer during the operation.

The command also alleged that one of those arrested was a wanted murder suspect.

It added, without proof, that preliminary findings point to suspected offences including vote buying, contrary to Section 121 of the Electoral Act 2022, criminal conspiracy, and harboring a wanted criminal.

The Osun State Government immediately condemned the operation, insisting that ward officials were merely holding a political meeting at the residence while the SSG attended an election stakeholders’ forum organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). It also accused the police of targeting senior government officials ahead of the governorship election.

While the APC described the raid as vindication of its allegations that the ruling party was planning vote buying, the state government insisted the operation was politically motivated.

The ruling Accord Party and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) have since traded accusations over the incident, further heightening political tension in the state ahead of the poll.

Although the SSG has now been released, the police have not indicated whether the investigation has been concluded or whether any charges will be filed against him or the other suspects.

Discover more from Premium Times Nigeria Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.