The Uhueze-Nenwe community in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State has crowned a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Godwin-Chijioke Nwobodo, as its new traditional ruler.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nwobodo served as DIG Zone 7, Abuja, which comprises Kaduna and Niger states as well as the FCT, and is also a Fellow of the National Defence College (FDC).

Mr Nwobodo succeeds the late Igwe Emmanuel Nwachukwu, who passed away nine years ago.

His coronation attracted members of the community, friends, and well-wishers.

Crowning him on Saturday at the Girls High School Nenwe field, the hcairman, Coronation Planning Committee and Execution, Joseph Orji, a retired group captain, described the event as “historic and glorious”.

“Today, we witness history, a day that binds the proud heritage of our forefathers with the hopes and aspirations of a new generation. The coronation of Nwobodo is not merely a ceremony; it is a reaffirmation of our collective identity, a symbol of unity and renewal of our commitment to peace and development,” he said.

Wisdom and service

Mr Orji added that the event was a reminder that leadership, when rooted in wisdom and service, would become a light that guides the people forward.

“In Igwe Nwobodo, we see a (man) moulded by discipline, refined by experience, and driven by compassion.

“As a retired officer and fellow of the defence college, he brings to the throne a wealth of knowledge, integrity, and an unwavering sense of duty.

“His record of service to humanity is unparalleled. His community stand as a testament to a life dedicated to excellence and progress.

“His ascension to the throne is therefore, not only well-deserved but divinely ordained, a blessing to Uhueze Nenwe community and Aninri at large because the Royal Highness is a leader of the people,” Mr Orji said.

The planning committee chairman, however, called on the community to support Mr Nwobodo to succeed.

A member of the community and a member of Igwe’s Council of Chiefs, Sunday Esom, explained that the community wholly chose Nwobodo as their traditional ruler and reiterated their commitment to supporting him.

Pledge

In his acceptance speech, Mr Nwobodo pledged to wear the crown with the fear of God and was fully aware that authentic leadership was about service.

The royal father assured the community that his reign would bring peace, justice, and uphold their cultural heritage, as the community was blessed with a proud history of discipline, learning, courage, and service to the nation.

“I stand as a custodian of this heritage, committed to preserving these values and inspiring the next generation. We are crowned today at a time when Nigeria faces economic hardship, insecurity and declining trust in leadership.

“Many families are under pressure, and many young people are uncertain about the future, yet God said we should not lose hope.

“This throne shall remain a place of listening, dialogue, justice and reconciliation. It shall be without discrimination, whether you supported me or not, I will not discriminate against you,” Mr Nwobodo said.

He extended an invitation to all community members to unite and work together as one, promising to promote peace and safeguard the community by collaborating with community leaders and lawful authorities, as well as promoting the dignity of women.

The event featured both cultural displays and merriment.

(NAN)