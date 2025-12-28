The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has pledged unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu’s second term.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, said Mr Wike made the pledge on Saturday while meeting PDP stakeholders in Ochigba, Rivers.

Mr Wike attended an end-of-year thanksgiving service organised by former Deputy Speaker of the House, Chibudom Nwuche, in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers.

Addressing stakeholders, Mr Wike said their struggle would not be in vain, urging them to continue supporting Mr Tinubu despite what he described as intimidation in the state.

He recalled openly backing Mr Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election, even when support was difficult in Rivers.

Mr Wike said he would continue to support the president now that conditions were easier, stressing that early supporters were recognised after Mr Tinubu’s victory.

“I want to thank you for standing with us all through these years. We know those who are ungrateful,” he said.

He said political courage was required in 2023, when many were unsure of Mr Tinubu’s chances and feared openly supporting him.

“In politics, you must take a stand, believing that at the end of the day, it will be good. Now, it is good,” Mr Wike said.

He added that his supporters made Mr Tinubu “stand strong” in the state when it was difficult to declare loyalty.

Mr Wike assured supporters he respected agreements, saying, “When we take a decision, Nigerians know we have taken it.”

He said preparations for the 2027 general elections would begin in January, promising to honour all political agreements.

“Agreement is agreement. Anything you cannot do, don’t say it,” he told supporters.

Mr Wike dismissed critics chanting loyalty slogans, saying his camp acted “when it mattered most”.

He said he remained firm on supporting Mr Tinubu, adding, “We are all in this till the end.”

(NAN)