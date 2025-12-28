President Bola Tinubu says Nigeria’s diverse culture and traditions hold immense tourism potential and should be harnessed as valuable tools for destination promotion.

The president stated this on Saturday at the Grand Finale of the week-long 2025 Eyo Festival held at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

This is contained in a statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday.

“It is a reminder that our culture and traditions hold great tourism potential.

“Indeed, our cultural assets can serve as valuable resources for destination promotion.

“The glamour of white-robed figures parading our streets sends a resounding message about our identity and our country,” Mr Tinubu said.

The president attended the festival dressed in a white robe, a damask sash and a distinctive star-studded hat, carrying the traditional opambata staff.

The colourful celebration began with homage paid to the President at his Lagos residence on Sunday, 21 December, ahead of the grand finale.

The Eyo Festival, which dates back to 1854, was held this year for the first time in eight years.

The 2025 edition honoured four eminent late Lagos personalities: former Military Administrator Mobolaji Johnson; former civilian governor Lateef Jakande; former governor Michael Otedola; and Mr Tinubu’s mother, Abibatu Mogaji.

Mr Tinubu described the carnival as “a great rekindling of our culture.”

“The Eyo Festival is a vibrant expression of the rich traditions of Lagos.

“It celebrates exemplary lives and outstanding contributions of distinguished Nigerians,” he said.

The president said that the festival coincided with “Detty December,” when Lagos welcomes Nigerians in the diaspora and foreign visitors.

He urged revellers to celebrate peacefully and ensure the safety of all participants.

In his welcome address, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State described the event as historic and a cultural homecoming for the President.

“As our son and father, we are seated with the president to witness a defining moment in Lagos’ cultural history,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

He commended traditional institutions under the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, for reviving the festival.

The governor assured that his administration would continue promoting Lagos’s socio-economic growth without neglecting its cultural heritage.

Dignitaries at the event included Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, diplomats and senior government officials.

The festival featured cultural displays, traditional dances, indigenous music and a procession of Eyo groups, concluding with prayers for the president and the nation.

