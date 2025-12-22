The three consecutive gains so far recorded this month have further placed Nigerian stocks on a sound footing to deliver a more remarkable yield this time around, compared to last year.

Equities appreciated by 1.8 per cent last week, thanks to increased demand for consumer goods shares, which have earned the biggest returns this year among all the sectors tracked by the Nigerian Exchange.

With the year ending in just few days, last-minute strategic positioning among institutional investors will possibly shape sentiments in the market this week.

“In our view, investors are likely to rotate into fundamentally sound stocks ahead of 2025FY earnings releases and dividend declarations,” Meristem Securities stated in a note to investors last week.

“As the year draws to a close, investors are locking in gains on strong YTD performers, which could lead to short-term weakness as portfolios are rebalanced,” the investment bank added.

PREMIUM TIMES has assembled some stocks with sound fundamentals, adopting rigorous approaches to save you the risk of picking equities at random for investment.

The pick, a product of an analytical market watch, offers a guide to entering the market and taking strategic positions, with the expectation that selected stocks will record reasonable price appreciation with the passage of time.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation but a stock investment guide. You may need to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

Presco

Presco tops this week’s list for its strong fundamentals and growth prospects within the agri-business space.

The net profit ratio (NPR) of the company is 38.8, while the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio is 10.7x. Its relative strength index (RSI) is 0.

Stanbic IBTC Bank

Stanbic IBTC appears on the pick for trading below its intrinsic value and its upward price potential. The NPR of the banking group is 34.5, while the PE ratio is 4.6x. The RSI is 14.9.

Custodian Investment

Custodian Investment makes the selection for trading below its intrinsic value. The company’s NPR is 20.2 per cent, while the PE ratio is 4.1x. Its RSI is 47.1.

Seplat Energy

Seplat makes the list for its currently robust fundamentals. The NPR of the oil & gas firm is 7.8, while the PE ratio is 9.7x.

Coronation Insurance

Coronation makes the cut for its fairly strong fundamentals. The underwriter’s NPR is 9.7 per cent, while the PE ratio is 11. The RSI is 56.5.