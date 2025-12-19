​Insecurity across northern Nigeria is forcing many Christians to avoid public worship and cancel Christmas travel plans, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the region has said.

​The warning comes against a backdrop of escalating violence in December 2025, which has seen religious centres and residents specifically targeted by criminal groups.

The attacks are perpetrated by various armed groups and has led to the death and kidnap of thousands of people in recent years.

​The Context: A Bloody December

​CAN’s statement is a direct response to a series of harrowing incidents that have rocked the region in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

​A few days ago, on 14 December, gunmen attacked the First ECWA Evangelical Church Winning All in Kogi State during a Sunday service. The assailants killed one worshipper and abducted approximately 30 others, turning a sanctuary into a crime scene.

​This followed a massive security breach in Niger State in late November, where over 300 students and staff were abducted from St. Mary’s Catholic School. While some have been released, the sheer scale of the attack has left a lingering trauma across the North-central region. Over 100 students and staff are still with the kidnappers.

​Similarly, in Plateau State, fresh attacks near Jos have claimed the lives of miners and villagers, with reports indicating that security agencies failed to act on advance warnings of the impending assaults.

The attacks have continued despite the efforts of security agencies. PREMIUM TIMES reports that the Office of the National Security Adviser recently stated that it is arming trained hunters and vigilantes in northern Nigeria to work with conventional security agencies to tackle insecurity in the region.

​CAN’s Position

​In a Yuletide statement issued on Thursday, CAN stated that these persistent attacks by bandits, terrorists, and other criminal groups have created widespread fear, making highways, rural communities, and even places of worship unsafe during the festive period.

​The Chairman of Northern CAN, Yakubu Pam, said information available to the association indicates that a significant number of Christians now prefer to remain in their places of residence rather than travel to hometowns or attend church services—a development he described as deeply troubling.

​“Christmas marks the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, and is traditionally a season of family reunions and communal worship,” Mr Pam said. “Sadly, many Christians are reconsidering these traditions out of fear for their safety.”

​He noted that the situation represents a serious erosion of basic freedoms in a democratic society, with the rights to movement, worship, and peaceful assembly increasingly constrained by insecurity.

​Government Called to Action

​According to the association, violent attacks and criminal activities across several northern states have undermined public confidence in the safety of major highways and worship centers.

​CAN called on President Bola Tinubu, governors of the 19 northern states, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory to take urgent and visible steps to secure lives and property throughout the Yuletide.

​The group urged authorities to strengthen intelligence-driven security operations to prevent attacks before they occur, and deploy adequate personnel to vulnerable communities, major highways, churches, and other public gathering points.

​“The assurance of safety for all citizens, regardless of faith or ethnicity, is fundamental to national unity and social stability,” the association said.

​While calling on the government to act decisively, CAN also appealed to Christians to exercise vigilance and wisdom, while remaining steadfast in faith and prayer.

​“Even in moments of great trial, we must continue to embody the message of peace, hope, and resilience which this season signifies,” Mr Pam said, expressing optimism that Nigeria would overcome its security challenges through purposeful leadership and collective responsibility.

​The association concluded by insisting that the “darkness of insecurity will not prevail.”